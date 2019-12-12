Image caption The results will be declared through the night and into Friday

Polls have opened across the south as people vote to elect MPs in the general election.

Voting takes place between 07:00 and 22:00. The results will be declared through the night and into Friday.

Across the south there will be MPs selected for 40 parliamentary constituencies - in Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, and Dorset.

The turnout in 2017 at the last general election was 68.7%.

The south region includes several marginal seats, including Oxford West and Abingdon, Winchester, Reading East, Reading West, Southampton Itchen, and Portsmouth South.

Going into the election, across the region, the Conservatives held 34 constituencies, Labour five, and the Lib Dems one.

A total of 650 people will be chosen as MPS across the UK.

The last time Britain went to the polls in December was in 1923.

The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open. More details around electoral law and our BBC code of practice is explained here.