Image caption Voting has begun in the 2019 general election

Polling stations across the West have opened their doors as voting in the 2019 general election gets under way.

Voters will be able to select 29 MPs across the region and ultimately who will be in charge of the next UK government.

In 2017, the Conservatives won 23 of the total 29 seats, Labour won five and the Liberal Democrats one.

Votes can be cast from 0700 GMT until 2200 GMT on Thursday.

Once the polls close counting can start with a handful of seats expected to be declared by midnight.

Most results are expected between 01:30 GMT and 06:00 GMT on Friday.

The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.

More details around electoral law and our BBC code of practice is explained here.

You can keep up to date with the latest election news in the West by following us on Twitter.