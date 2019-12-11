Image copyright BBC/Pacemaker Image caption From left to right: Green Party's Clare Bailey, People Before Profit's Gerry Carroll and Aontú's Anne McCloskey

Smaller parties in Northern Ireland have given their reaction to the BBC election debate.

On Tuesday night, the five main Stormont parties discussed Brexit, healthcare and the collapse of the assembly in the BBC's studios in Belfast.

Smaller parties were not invited to take part in the programme.

The general election takes place on Thursday with 18 Westminster seats in Northern Ireland at stake.

Between them, the Green Party, People Before Profit and anti-abortion party Aontú are running 12 candidates.

There are also two UKIP candidates and three independents in the race, with 102 candidates running in total.

Green Party leader Clare Bailey said it was clear from the debate the parties needed to find "common ground" to better represent people.

Her party is only running in three constituencies, as part of a pro-remain pact in a bid to maximise the number of pro-remain MPs returned to Westminster.

"If we want to maximise a pro-remain voice we need to do everything we can to achieve that, especially within a first-past-the-post system, but also in order to restore the executive and assembly," she added.

"We are seeing healthcare workers on strike, schools on their knees.

"We have a huge amount to do and must work together to get the best outcome for people."

People Before Profit is running two candidates, and its assembly member Gerry Carroll said he believed the outcome of this election would be very different.

"People are telling us the big parties haven't done much since Stormont closed down," he said.

He also said unlike Sinn Féin, if elected his party's MPs would not adhere to the policy of abstentionism.

"I would take my seat - I would follow in the tradition of Bernadette Devlin and hold my nose and go in," he said.

"We can't shrug our shoulders and say Westminster doesn't affect us when it does."

Aontú, founded by ex-Sinn Féin member Peadar Tóibín, is fielding seven candidates in the election.

Its councillor Anne McCloskey said politics had failed when it comes to health, education, fuel security and housing.

"Even in the last 20 years when Stormont sat, precious little has changed," she said.

"There is no power for those 18 MPs of whatever hue in corridors of Westminster, completely futile exercise and one we will not be engaging in."

The general election takes place on Thursday 12 December, with polls opening at 07:00 GMT and closing at 22:00.

A full list of the 102 candidates standing in the election for Northern Ireland is available here.