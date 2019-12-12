Image caption Polling stations are open from 07:00 to 10:00 GMT

Voting is under way across Cumbria as Britain goes to the polls for the first December general election since 1923.

There are six constituencies across the region, with a combined total of 29 candidates.

Polling stations are open from 07:00 to 22:00 GMT to allow people to case their vote, with the first results expected from the early hours of Friday.

You can keep across them as they come in via our election live service or on Twitter.

