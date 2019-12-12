Image caption Polling stations are open between 07:00 GMT and 22:00 GMT

Voting is under way at polling stations across the North East for the third UK general election in four and a half years.

There are a total of 29 constituencies across Northumberland, Tyneside, Wearside, County Durham and Teesside.

People can vote from 07:00 to 22:00 GMT, with the first results due from about 23:00 GMT.

And you can keep across the results as they come in

Constituencies in the North East have consistently been first to announce results in recent general elections.

The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open. More details around electoral law and our BBC code of practice is explained here.