Image copyright Press Association Image caption Many of the North West's 69 constituencies are marginal seats, meaning that they were only narrowly won in 2017

Polling stations across the North West have opened for the general election.

Hundreds of candidates are standing in the region's 69 Westminster constituencies.

There are 27 seats in Greater Manchester, 16 across Lancashire, 15 on Merseyside, and 11 in Cheshire.

Polling stations will close at 22:00 GMT before the ballot boxes are taken to regional counting centres. The first results from the region are expect to be declared from about 01:00 on Friday.

The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.

More details around electoral law and our BBC code of practice is explained here.