The clock is ticking towards decision time - Wednesday is the last full day of campaigning before voters go to the polls in the general election.
But what remain the key battlegrounds in December 2019 - especially for those still undecided?
BBC Wales' correspondents take one last look at some of the policies that could make all the difference come Thursday.
Crime and punishment?
Crime:
All parties would increase police officer numbers - putting them back to roughly where we were in 2010 - give or take.
Lots of talk too of investing in youth services, from the Tories, Labour, Lib Dems and Plaid, to prevent them being drawn into a life of crime.
While the Conservatives focus on tougher sentencing policies, particularly for the more serious crimes, Labour, Lib Dems and Plaid look at the other end of the scale and want to reduce the numbers going to prison for less serious offences, by doing away with short sentences.
Conservatives would ramp up stop and search, Labour and Lib Dems would curb it.
Drug use:
A fair bit of consensus here - Labour and Plaid talk of harm reduction rather than criminalising drug use, likewise the Lib Dems wouldn't jail those caught with drugs for personal use.
The Conservatives aren't that specific here, but say they'd reduce drug deaths and break the links between addiction and crime.
Getting over austerity
Benefits system:
A necessary part of the belt-tightening caused by the financial crash or proof the poorest have borne the burden of ideologically-motivated austerity?
Welfare reform has split British politics.
The UK government spends £10bn a year on benefits in Wales, about half of which goes towards the state pension.
Conservative-led governments have tried to simultaneously cut the bill and modernise a fiendishly complex system.
Universal Credit was their answer. It replaces six benefits with a single monthly payment. If the Tories win, it will roll on.
But their manifesto implicitly acknowledges criticism of the policy, promising to "do more to make sure that UC works for the most vulnerable".
It also promises to reduce reassessments for disabled people and end a freeze on benefits - both of which have been attacked from the left for being cruel.
Labour says the problems are so bad that tweaking things isn't enough.
Universal Credit would be scrapped by Labour, but their manifesto isn't entirely clear on what will replace it or what would happen to the more than 130,000 people in Wales already receiving it.
It's possible Labour would eventually introduce a similar system - albeit a more generous and, Labour would say, more compassionate one.
Plaid Cymru's answer is to devolve a whole set of benefits.
They accuse the Tories of dragging more people into poverty and Labour's Welsh Government of failing to protect the vulnerable.
But as a recent inquiry by assembly members pointed out, devolving powers doesn't necessarily mean people will be better off.
In their coalition with the Tories, the Liberal Democrats helped launch the era of austerity, but they blame the Conservatives for the design of Universal Credit.
There's very little mention of Universal Credit in their manifesto, beyond promises to reform the way it works.
The Brexit Party, meanwhile, says Universal Credit should be reviewed - an offer pitched at Labour's Leave-voting heartlands.
NHS cash conundrum
Priorities:
Countless opinion polls show health and the NHS to be towards the top of the list people's priorities in any election so even though health is devolved - meaning the Welsh Government is in charge of it here - and nobody standing in this election will end up in charge of the Welsh NHS - it is inescapable as an issue.
Whoever forms the next UK government will have to decide on how much money to give the NHS in England.
The more money Westminster allocates to the NHS, and other public services such as schools and councils, in England - the more money will come to the Welsh Government's coffers.
Analysis by BBC Wales suggests there's a substantial difference in the degree Wales would benefit as a result of the UK manifesto commitments of the main parties.
But ultimately it'll be up to the Welsh Government how exactly to spend the extra cash.
The NHS has also featured prominently in the campaign as politicians want to try to convince people it would be safer in their hands.
They want voters to trust them and distrust their opponents.
That's why pictures of children lying on hospital floors or debates about any impact of future trade deals on NHS resonate.
But the truth is the NHS is under a huge amount of pressure in all four nations of the UK and performance on targets to varying degrees have deteriorated in each over the course of the past 10 years or so.
A lecture on education?
Higher education focus:
Though education is devolved, in many ways this UK election will have a significant impact on universities in Wales.
Brexit is the big issue for higher education, and especially what replaces European funding and schemes such as Erasmus+.
The future trading relationship, which still has to be negotiated, is crucial for Welsh business.
It's not just about tariffs, there are other barriers to trade such as regulations - which companies will want to be kept to a minimum in order to keep sales and movement of goods flowing as smoothly as possible.
Brexit supporters campaigned on the opportunities for trading with the rest of the world after leaving the EU.
But there have been concerns over what a US trade deal may mean, including for food standards and NHS drug prices.
What's agreed in one trade deal will likely have an impact on what can be agreed in others.
The parties are also offering different approaches to immigration if freedom of movement from the EU comes to an end.
Companies have been concerned that any changes shouldn't hamper the flexibility they want to allow people to come to Wales to tackle skill shortages.
Follow the money
Build, invest - or both?
Increased public spending has been a theme that's run through the parties' promises.
Where they differ is on the levels of spending and on what - capital spending on infrastructure - or day-to-day spending on services.
They also would adopt varying levels of borrowing.
What the parties are not doing is arguing that austerity should continue.
Investing in green industries is proposed by parties as a way of reducing our carbon use, combating climate change and trying to kick-start sluggish economic growth at the same time.
What they mean in detail ranges from insulating homes, encouraging electric vehicles, innovative ways of using technology to reduce carbon use and planting millions of trees.
You can find every candidate for every seat being contested in the general election here:
We're all watching
Licence fee pledges:
Funding for the arts and culture are devolved issues, but responsibility for broadcasting is retained by Westminster.
There is a consensus among the party manifestos that they would require the BBC to provide free TV licences to the over-75s, reversing a decision announced in June 2019.
The Brexit Party takes this further, stating it would phase out the licence fee altogether. Some of the most notable interventions in media policy have come on the campaign trail, rather than in party manifestos.
Boris Johnson questioned how much longer the TV licence fee could be "justified", while Conservative sources briefed some journalists that "if we are re-elected, we will have to review Channel 4's Public Service Broadcasting obligations".
Our green future?
Brexit's environmental impact:
What happens with Brexit will impact the Welsh environment in all sorts of ways.
But let's focus on one of the key issues - funding for farmers, who manage more than 80% of our landscape.
EU subsidies make up a large part of their incomes at the moment.
There have already been a series of Welsh Government consultations on proposed new payment schemes.
But the big unknown is how much money will be handed over from Westminster to Wales to make them work if we leave.
During the election campaign the Conservatives have pledged to guarantee funding at the same level as now until 2024, Labour and the Brexit Party say they'll also maintain subsidies and grants for farmers.
The Lib Dems and Green Party want to cancel Brexit, but say they favour reducing payments to larger farms to give more money for supporting the environment.
Plaid Cymru also want to stay in the EU, but say direct subsidy payments must be maintained if we leave.
The parties are talking much more about green issues in general at this election.
Perhaps the area that will have the biggest impact on Wales is how quickly they want to end the UK's contribution to global warming by reaching effectively a 100% cut in greenhouse gas emissions.
Want to know more about all the UK parties' policies for Election 2019? We've pulled together this guide:
* Bring back the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to Parliament before Christmas to achieve Brexit by the end of January
* £20.5bn additional funding for the NHS in England by 2023-24, 50 million more GP appointments and 50,000 more nurses
* 20,000 more police officers over the next three years in England and Wales
* No rises in income tax, National Insurance contributions or VAT
* Introduce an Australian-style points-based immigration system, which treats everyone equally regardless of where they come from
* £400bn national transformation fund, including £250bn for energy, transport and the environment, and £150bn for schools, hospitals and housing
* £75bn for 100,000 new council homes a year by 2024 and 50,000 affordable homes a year through Housing Associations
* Free full-fibre broadband for every home and business in the UK by 2030
* £10-an-hour minimum wage for all workers
* Hold another referendum on Brexit
* Stop Brexit, which the party argues will release money to be spent on public services over the next five years
* £20bn a year for five years to tackle climate change
* 1p rise in income tax to invest in health and social care, allowing the NHS budget to be increased by £26bn a year by 2023-24
* Recruit 20,000 more teachers and increase schools funding by £10.6bn a year by 2024/25
* £130bn investment in infrastructure
* Hold another referendum on Brexit, campaigning for Remain
* Achieve carbon net zero by 2045
* Transition away from the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030 and phase out non-essential plastics by 2025
* £100bn a year for a decade to tackle climate change - mainly paid for by borrowing
* Net-zero carbon emissions in the UK by 2030
* Pursue a "green new deal" including a "structural transformation" of the way the economy works
* Create more than a million new jobs through green investment
* Introduce a People's Vote Bill to implement another referendum on Brexit - will campaign to Remain
* Leave all institutions of the EU and restore the primacy of UK law
* Negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU, similar to the deals the bloc has with Canada and Japan, with a new deadline of 1 July 2020
* Leave the EU and move to World Trade Organisation trading rules if a free trade agreement cannot be struck
* £200bn spending programme on infrastructure, wi-fi and services for young people
* Leave the EU immediately with no deal
* Cut immigration to low, sustainable levels
* £5.4bn a year for 30,000 more doctors and 40,000 more nurses
* Education in schools to focus on making the UK self-sufficient
* Second referendum on Brexit
* Devote an extra 1% of GDP to green investment over 10 years, giving Wales a share worth £15bn
* £20bn for a Welsh "green jobs revolution", investing in renewable energy, transport infrastructure and digital services
* Lift children out of poverty via new payments for children in low-income families, and a "once in a generation" £300m boost for education
* Referendum on Scottish independence in 2020
* Keep Scotland in the EU, single market and customs union – options include a referendum with Remain on the ballot paper if needed
* Greater powers for the Scottish Parliament
* End austerity
* Introduce an NHS Protection Bill to block UK governments from using the NHS in trade talks
* Defend the Union and oppose a border poll
* Respect the result of the EU referendum and support a Brexit where Great Britain and Northern Ireland leave together
* Oppose the backstop and any trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern
Ireland
* More and better jobs through extra powers and city deals for all of Northern Ireland
* Revoke Article 50
* Restore power sharing and get Stormont working again
* Reform the benefits system
* Tackle the climate emergency and move to a carbon neutral economy by 2030
* Pursue justice, truth and accountability for victims of NI's Troubles
* Prioritise the union of the UK over Brexit
* Remain in the EU if the choice is between that or Boris Johnson's Brexit deal
* Move to direct rule if devolution is not restored by mid-January
* Declare a healthcare emergency
* Oppose the creation of the Historical Investigations Unit to investigate Troubles-era offences
* Renegotiate a Brexit deal within three months and hold a public vote within six months, with the negotiated deal alongside Remain on the ballot paper
* Oppose a second referendum on Scottish independence during "early years" of Labour government
* Invest about £100bn of additional resources in Scotland over the next 10 years
* Free full fibre broadband for every home and business in the UK by 2030
* £10bn towards funding 120,000 council and social homes in Scotland over the next 10 years, and £6bn for retrofitting houses across Scotland to make them more energy efficient
* Leave all institutions of the EU and restore the primacy of UK law
* Negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU, similar to the deals the bloc has with Canada and Japan, with a new deadline of 1 July 2020
* Leave the EU and move to World Trade Organisation trading rules if a free trade agreement cannot be struck
* £200bn spending programme on infrastructure, wi-fi and services for young people
* Scrap welfare reforms include PIP, Universal Credit and the bedroom tax
* Vote against any Conservative Brexit deal and oppose a hard border or no-deal scenario
* Tackle the climate crisis
* Develop a state-owned National Childcare Agency
* End the public sector pay freeze
* Deliver Brexit on the deal agreed with the EU
* Negotiate Free Trade Agreement with EU to come into force in 2021
* Will not extend the transition period after the UK's departure beyond 2021
* End to freedom of movement between the EU and the UK and a new points-based immigration system
* Negotiate Free Trade Agreements with other trading partners around the world
* Renegotiate a Brexit deal within three months and hold a public vote within six months, with the negotiated deal alongside Remain on the ballot paper
* Scottish Labour will wholeheartedly back Remain
* Negotiate UK-wide customs union membership, close single market allignment and guarantees on workers’ rights and environmental protections
* Any agreement to meet the UK's international obligations, particularly the Good Friday Agreement
* Remove the threat of no-deal
* Boost spending on the NHS in England, which would mean extra money coming to Scotland because of the Barnett formula
* Transform mental health support, giving it parity with physical health and ending long waits for treatment
* Train more mental health professionals and co-locate them with GPs, the police, at A&E and in prisons
* Enable the establishment of safe injecting services and heroin-assisted treatment in Glasgow and elsewhere in the UK
* Develop a strategy to tackle childhood obesity including restricting the marketing of junk food to children
* £20.5bn additional funding for the NHS in England by 2023-24, with additional money to cover rising pension costs
* Build 40 new hospitals over the next 10 years, and give 20 hospitals an extra £1.8bn cash injection
* £5bn for social care over five years and develop new long-term plan with cross-party support
* 6,000 more GPs in England by 2024-25 and deliver 50,000 more nurses, bringing back nurse bursaries
* End hospital parking charges in England for selected patients and NHS staff - costing £78m a year
* £26bn additional funding for the NHS in England by 2023-24, with a focus on cutting waiting times and boosting mental health services
* End private provision within the NHS, stop the sale of NHS land and assets and set up a state-run pharmaceutical company
* £10.8bn for free personal social care for over-65s
* Free prescriptions, dental check-ups, and hospital car parking
* Train a new generation of GPs to provide 27 million more GP appointments each year, by increasing training places from 3,500 to 5,000
* 1p rise in income tax to invest in health and social care, allowing the NHS budget to be increased by £26bn a year by 2023-24
* Ringfence funding for mental health services to ensure mental and physical health are treated with equal importance
* £10bn from the capital investment budget for equipment and buildings
* End the shortage of GPs by 2025
* Create an independent budget monitoring body for health and care, similar to the Office for Budget Responsibility
* Legal right for workers to attend GP or hospital appointments
* Health advice services to be made statutory
* Role for local government in NHS commissioning
* Cross-party commission to address long-term elderly social care finance
* Increase funding for the NHS by at least £6bn a year until 2030, with a further £1bn a year to reinstate nursing bursaries
* £4.5bn a year to provide free social care for over-65s who need support in their own homes
* Expand NHS provision to include dentistry, prescriptions and mental health treatment
* Ensure a publicly funded NHS without private sector involvement
* Make mental health a much higher priority with increased funding
* Keep the NHS publicly-owned, with no private provision, and free at the point of use
* Abolish hospital targets
* 24-hour GP surgeries
* Open nursing and midwifery professions to people without a degree and introduce a new nursing qualification in social care
* £2bn extra social care funding per year
* End the practice of taking the value of people's homes into account when assessing who can pay for care
* Increase the number of training places for British doctors, nurses and paramedics
* Charge all foreign nationals, including EU citizens, for using the NHS
* Scrap hospital car parking charges and prescription charges in England
* Train and recruit an additional 1,000 doctors, 5,000 nurses and 100 new dentists for the Welsh NHS in the next decade
* Free social care for the elderly through a new national health and social care service
* Call for an increase in health spending in England which would result in an increase to the amount of money available for the Scottish NHS
* Keep Scotland’s NHS in public hands
* Introduce an NHS Protection Bill to block UK governments from using the NHS in trade talks
* Lobby the UK government to introduce a supervised drug consumption facility in Scotland
* The health service should remain universal and free at the point of use
* Focus on prevention and early intervention
* Make social care free at the point of access
* Implement the Bengoa reforms to transform the health service
* Create a Royal Commission to provide recommendations for modernising the social care system
* Implement the Bengoa report
* Reduce bureaucracy by abolishing the Health and Social Care Board
* Refocus resources on community and primary care
* Achieve greater parity of funding between mental and physical health
* Mental and physical health given equal weighting in the health service
* "Fair pay" for health and social care workers
* Deliver the Medical School in Magee
* Develop all-Ireland health services
* Establish fully-staffed primary care teams in GP surgeries
* Oppose any attempts to privatise the health service
* Give health service staff a pay rise and ensure they earn the same as their counterparts in Great Britain
* Invest in primary care provision and roll out multidisciplinary teams to enhance general practice
* Support the development of a medical school at Magee in Londonderry
* Increased provisions for north-south healthcare including a joined-up approach to the ambulance service in border areas
* Declare a healthcare emergency in Northern Ireland and compel the next government to immediately intervene with special measures
* Responsibility for health services should be formally transferred back to Westminster
* Ring-fence £1bn previously announced from Barnett formula funding for heatlh care
* Borrow an extra £200m in 2020/21 for trusts to undertake additional elective care activity
* Cost of care to be capped and people guaranteed to keep £100,000 of assets once care bill paid
* Statutory entitlement to carer's leave for working people
* Increase available funding for the Welsh NHS by £1.9bn from 2018-2023
* Build rapid diagnostic centres in North, Mid and South Wales to speed up access and cut visits to hospitals * Double research funding into dementia and speed up trials for new treatments
* Labour-led Welsh governments have introduced free prescriptions, free hospital parking, and presumed consent for organ donation
* Continue to invest in NHS staff and stop attempts to undermine their terms and conditions
* Oppose any privatisation of the NHS in Wales, which is run by publicly-appointed health boards
* NHS Wales to play a key role in making Wales' public sector carbon neutral by 2030
* More integration with social care, to be funded via a tax or levy, but possibly on a UK-wide basis
* A penny in the pound on income tax, enabling Wales to spend more on the NHS and social services
* Mental health made a funding priority
* Set up a UK-wide health and social care convention to review the system, with the Welsh Government invited to take part and to work with a Wales-only commission
* Introduce a Welsh NHS whistleblowers hotline
* Invest in the Welsh NHS and social care, with more medical staff and less waste
* Discuss ring-fencing the Welsh NHS budget
* Ensure the Welsh NHS remains a publicly-owned, comprehensive service and free at the point of use
* Build extra GP surgeries
* £2bn additional funding for Scotland as a result of additional funding for the NHS in England - enough for 5,000 extra nurses and five million more GP appointments, but with the Scottish government to decide on specific spending
* Pressure the Scottish government to increase the share of NHS funding going to GPs
* Recover the cost of medical treatment from people not resident in the UK
* Greater focus on early intervention by encouraging sports participation and a healthy lifestyle
* Expand mental health education in Scottish schools
* "Huge" increase in NHS funding, paid for by higher taxes on big corporations
* Invest in the NHS workforce, increasing places for medical students and improving numbers in GP training
* More resources for local surgeries and community services
* Abolish all charges for social care at home
* Protect NHS funding, staff and services by stopping Brexit
* Transform mental health support, giving it parity with physical health and ending long waits for treatment
* Train more mental health professionals and co-locate them with GPs, the police, at A&E and in prisons
* Increase investment in primary care and social care to relieve pressure on hospitals
* Keep the NHS publically-owned, with no private provision, and free at the point of use
* Abolish hospital targets
* 24-hour GP surgeries
* Open nursing and midwifery professions to people without a degree and introduce a new nursing qualification in social care
* £7.1bn a year more for schools in England by 2022-23
* £250m a year, for at least three years, plus a £250m capital spending boost for "wraparound" childcare - meaning after school or during holidays
* £2bn for further education colleges and establish 20 Institutes of Technology
* A new National Skills Fund of £600m a year for five years
* Increase teacher starting salaries to £30,000 and overall teachers' salaries
* Create a national education service, providing all children and adults free education for life
* £7.2bn to scrap university tuition fees
* Provide free school meals to all primary school children and reduce class sizes to under 30 across all schools in England, recruiting 20,000 extra teachers
* Fund 30 hours’ free childcare for all two to four-year-olds and £1bn for 1,000 new early years Sure Start centres
* Change tax rules for private schools and consider how they can be further integrated into a comprehensive education system
* Recruit 20,000 more teachers and increase schools funding by £10.6bn a year by 2024/25
* Increase teachers' starting salaries to £30,000 and guarantee a pay rise of at least 3% a year over the next Parliament
* Free school meals for all primary school children and for all secondary school children whose families receive universal credit
* £14.6bn for 35 hours a week of childcare for all two to four-year-olds, and for working parents from when their children are nine months
* Reinstate maintenance grants for the poorest university students
* Financial literacy to be included in the national curriculum
* 20-week funded retraining sabbatical for anyone in need of a mid-career skills boost
* Tax break to help those who have retrained with relocation costs if they're moving for a new job
* Tax breaks for successful employers who offer work placements to students about to leave school
* Increase funding by at least £4bn a year
* Reduce class sizes to under 20 in the long term
* 35 hours a week free childcare from the age of nine months
* £7.8bn to scrap university tuition fees. Will also write-off existing debt for graduates who have paid fees of £9,000 a year or more
* Abolish Ofsted and restore local authority control over education
* Scrap interest on student loans
* Remove the 50% target for young people going into higher education
* Ensure all young people have the choice between a high-quality apprenticeship, setting up their own business or pursuing further or higher education
* Encourage the establishment of new grammar schools as well as technical, vocational and specialist secondary schools
* Pay off the student loans of British graduates of Stem subjects - science, technology, engineering and mathematics - while they are working in their field in the UK
* Reverse the introduction of LGBT-inclusive and sex and relationship education
* Encourage fewer university students and more trade apprenticeships
* Education in schools to focus on making the UK self-sufficient
* Invest £750m to tackle the attainment gap between pupils from the least and most wealthy backgrounds
* Give schools more freedom over the curriculum, funding and staffing
* A fifth of students entering university to be from the 20% most deprived areas in Scotland by 2030
* Maintain free university tuition at Scottish universities
* Expand childcare to 30 hours per week for all three and four-year-olds and vulnerable two-year-olds – saving families over £4,500 per child each year
* Reform the schools system and introduce a small schools initiative to ensure isolated communities are adequately represented
* Reduce bureaucracy and introduce early intervention for pupils with special needs
* Overhaul career advice with a greater focus on apprenticeships, entrepreneurship and trade skills
* Invest in coding and computer science to establish Northern Ireland as a leader in digital skills
* Reform school inspections to provide a more collaborative and cooperative model
* Restore the Department of Education budget to at least its pre-austerity levels in real terms
* Investigate allegations of malpractice and unacceptable delays in children’s statementing processes
* Deliver pay award for teaching staff
* Increase investment in literacy and numeracy support for children in the most disadvantaged areas
* Keep student fees "affordable"
* Comprehensive review of primary and post-primary curriculums to ensure relevance to modern life
* Any future funding package for NI to include ring-fenced resources for education
* Reinstate the requirement to study a modern language to GCSE level
* Oppose academic selection for schools
* Promote a single state education system where children of all faiths - and none - are educated together
* End religious discrimination in the appointment of teachers
* Support the lifting of the cap on numbers in order to allow more students to study and stay in Notrhern Ireland
* Review interest rates on student loans
* Ensure any additional funding for schools in England is reflected in Northern Ireland by ring-fencing funds
* No rises in income tax or National Insurance rates
* Raise the threshold at which individuals pay National Insurance to £9,500 in the first Budget and, later, to £12,500
* Raise the national living wage to £10.50 an hour by 2024 for those over the age of 21
* Keep the triple lock, the winter fuel payment, the older person’s bus pass and other pensioner benefits
* Continue the roll-out of universal credit system
* Introduce a "real living wage" of £10 an hour in 2020 for all workers over the age of 16
* Scrap universal credit, the "bedroom tax" and the two-child benefits limit, and increase the Carer’s Allowance for unpaid full-time carers
* Scrap the rise in the state pension age, leaving it at 66, and compensate women hit by the decision to accelerate the timetable for raising the age
* Increase statutory maternity pay from nine to 12 months, double paternity leave from two weeks to four and increase statutory paternity pay
* Move to a 32-hour average working week within the next decade, with no loss of pay
* Increase work allowances under universal credit enabling people to work for longer before benefits are cut and introduce a second earner work allowance
* Reduce the wait for the first benefits payment from five weeks to five days
* Scrap the two-child limit on family benefits, the "bedroom tax" and the overall benefits cap
* Scrap the Work Capability Assessment and reinstate the Independent Living Fund
* Right to request a fixed-hours contract after 12 months for zero-hours and agency workers
* Rights for workers to be notified of their shifts one month in advance
* The right to bereavement leave following a death in the immediate family
* Lower cap on pension fund management fees
* Tax breaks for companies that offer longer-term secure career contracts to staff
* £86.2bn a year for a universal basic income, replacing the tax and benefits system, to be paid for by a carbon tax
* Increase the living wage to £12 and extend it to workers aged between 16 and 21
* Merge income tax, National Insurance, capital gains tax, inheritance tax and dividend tax into a single consolidated income tax
* Replace council tax and business rates with a land value tax
* 40% quota for women on major company boards
* End the Work Capability Assessment and replace it with a system using qualified medical practitioners
* Scrap the "bedroom tax"
* No benefits paid to foreign nationals resident in the UK until they have paid tax for five years
* Minimise the use of zero-hour contracts
* £35 a week payment for every child in a low-income family
* Tax credit of up to £25 a week for tenants in the private sector who spend more than 30% of their income on rent and utility bills
* Powers over social security devolved to Wales
* Abolish the "bedroom tax"
* Universal free childcare for 40 hours a week
* Demand UK government halts the rollout of Universal Credit until "fundamental flaws" are addressed
* Oppose and increase to the state pension age and campaign against decision to accelerate the timetable for raising women's pension age, affecting women born in the 1950s
* Press for the statutory living wage to rise to at least the level of the real living wage
* Increase shared parental leave from 52 to 64 weeks, with the additional 12 weeks to be the minimum taken by the father
* Make the minimum wage for 16 to 24-year-olds the same as for over 25s, and ban unpaid trial shifts
* Stronger regulation of the gig economy, and oppose deregulation of employment rights
* Stronger focus on careers advice
* Support a fairer UK-wide welfare system and revised package of welfare mitigations for NI
* Scrap the "bedroom tax"
* Overhaul bereavement benefits
* Personal tax allowance should rise in line with inflation each year
* Raise the national living wage to £10.50 by the end of the parliamentary term
* End the freeze on benefits by increasing them in line with inflation
* Restore free television licences for over-75s but in the longer term abolish the licence fee entirely
* Retain the pensions triple lock and retain winter fuel payments
* Increase childcare provision from 12.5 hours per week to 20 hours per week, potentially increasing to 30 hours once new budget is agreed
* Regulation of zero-hours contracts
* Introduce a "true living wage" to reflect rising costs of living
* Scrap universal credit, the bedroom tax and the two-child limit
* End the freeze on benefits
* Extend mitigation measures on key issues such as the bedroom tax, which are due to expire in March
* Restore TV licenses for over-75s and retain the triple-lock protection for pensions
* Create and implement a new childcare strategy
* Increase child benefit
* Postpone scheduled corporation tax cut - from 19% to 17% - to save £6bn and no increase to VAT
* £5bn to support getting broadband to the hardest-to-reach 20% of the country
* £3.6bn Towns Fund for 100 towns to improve their local economy
* Review business rates in England - including extending discounts for small shops to 50% - and cut National Insurance contributions for employers by £1,000
* Spending on research and development and scientific research to reach 2.4% of total GDP
* £400bn national transformation fund, including £250bn for energy, transport and the environment, and £150bn for schools, hospitals and housing
* A further £250bn in loans for a new national investment bank and a network of regional development banks - with oversight from devolved governments
* Rail, mail, water and the energy grid taken back into public ownership and free full fibre broadband for every home and business in the UK by 2030
* Create one million more jobs in the UK and a give a 5% increase to public sector workers in first year
* Top 5% of earners to pay more income tax – including a new 50% rate on income above £125,000. Also increase corporation tax to 26%
* £130bn investment in infrastructure, including renewable energy, transport and housing
* Scrap business rates and replace them with a commercial, landowner levy
* Restore corporation tax to 20% and abolish the capital gains tax allowance
* £5bn investment in a new Green Investment Bank to attract private investment for public projects
* £2bn to ensure access to high-speed broadband across the UK
* Flat rate of 30% for pensions tax relief
* International tax avoidance treaty, enforced through a new body at the United Nations
* Stronger government oversight of regulators, and an emphasis on the "public benefit interest" of corporate governance
* Establish a long-term "fiscal trigger" mechanism that would advise governments on the level of stimulus required over the medium and long term
* Borrow £94.4bn a year to pay for capital expenditure - such as building low-carbon homes, upgrading transport infrastructure and creating low-carbon jobs
* An extra £124.4bn a year made from a number of tax changes - including raising corporation tax to 24%
* Invest in and support new technologies to create new green jobs
* Reduce National Insurance contributions for small businesses and set up a network of regional mutual banks to provide funding for start-up companies
* Introduce fines for big businesses that fail to pay small businesses on time
* £200bn spending programme on infrastructure - with money coming from scrapping HS2, not paying the EU divorce bill and halving aid spending
* Reduce VAT to zero on domestic fuel to reduce energy bills
* Abolish inheritance tax
* £10,000 allowance for every UK company before paying corporation tax
* Abolish business rates for shops outside the M25, funded by a "small online sales tax"
* Raise personal tax allowance to £15,000 by 2024
* Abolish inheritance tax
* Remove VAT from domestic fuel, sanitary products and repairs to commercial, residential, historic and listed buildings
* Create free ports - tax-free zones - in the north