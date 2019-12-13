Image caption Stephen Lloyd stood as a Remainer in this year's poll

The Conservatives have taken Eastbourne from the Liberal Democrats, continuing a rivalry that has seen the seat change hands between the parties since 2010.

Caroline Ansell took the East Sussex constituency for the Tories from the Liberal Democrats' Stephen Lloyd.

He was defending the seat after temporarily resigning the whip when he voted for Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Eastbourne saw 57% back Leave in the EU Referendum - higher than the national average of 52%.

In the 2017 snap election, Mr Lloyd won on a promise to respect the result of the EU Referendum.

But after the election was called this year, Mr Lloyd said he had the whip restored and a "clean-slate" opportunity to stand as a Remainer for the Liberal Democrats, who wanted to stop Brexit.

Eastbourne has changed hands between the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives for the past nine years - Mr Lloyd won the seat in 2010, lost it to Ms Ansell in 2015, and took it back two years later.

Across East and West Sussex, counting is under way to elect MPs in 16 constituencies.

Eastbourne results

Vote share Party % share CON Conservative 48.9% LD Liberal Democrat 41.0% LAB Labour 7.0% BRX The Brexit Party 2.8% IND Independent 0.3% Vote share change since 2017 Lost Gained CON Conservative +4.8 Gained

BRX The Brexit Party +2.8 Gained

IND Independent +0.3 Gained

LAB Labour -1.2 Lost

LD Liberal Democrat -5.9 Lost

If you can't see the graphic click here