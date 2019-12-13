Election 2019

General election 2019: Labour retain Canterbury

  • 13 December 2019
Rosie Duffield campaigning in the city Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Rosie Duffield increased her majority to 1,836

Labour has held the "ultra-marginal" seat of Canterbury with an increased majority.

Rosie Duffield took the seat from the Tories in 2017 by just 187 votes, and has increased her majority to 1,836.

Marginals such as the city, where the majority in 2017 was under 2% - about 1,000 votes - are hotly contested.

During the campaign in the Kent city, a row erupted after Liberal Democrat candidate Tim Walker stood down because he feared dividing the Remain vote.

After he stood down, the Lib Dems said they would select a new candidate, and Claire Malcomson stood in his place.

Ms Duffield, who polled 29,018 votes, ahead of the Conservative candidate Anna Firth's 27,182, said: "I am so grateful that you have given me another chance to be your MP and I will not let you down.

"Thank you everyone who has volunteered, there is no way I can thank you enough."
Image caption Charlie and Natalie Elphicke were both at the count in Dover

In Dover, Natalie Elphicke, the wife of the constituency's former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke, successfully stood for election in his place - and nearly doubled his majority from 6,437 to 12,278.

Mr Elphicke, who had held the seat since 2010, is facing trial next year on three counts of sexual assault against two women. He denies any wrongdoing.

Mrs Elphicke was selected to run for the Conservatives after her husband lost the Tory whip.

MPs are being elected in 17 constituencies across the county. In Folkestone and Hythe, Conservative MP Damian Collins has been re-elected.

