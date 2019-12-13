Image caption Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson introduced Mr Gyimah at the party's conference in Bournemouth

Voters who saw their Tory MP defect to the Liberal Democrats in the Brexit row have elected another Conservative.

East Surrey's former MP Sam Gyimah joined the Lib Dems in September and went on to stand for election to London's Kensington seat.

He was one of 21 Tories who had the whip removed after rebelling against Boris Johnson over Brexit.

Claire Coutinho has taken East Surrey for the Conservatives with a majority of 24,040.

MPs are being elected to 11 constituencies across Surrey.

In Guildford former Conservative MP Anne Milton, who had the whip removed over Brexit, stood for election as an Independent, but lost to her Tory rival Angela Richardson.

However, the Conservatives took Guildford with a much lower majority of 3,395 - compared with a majority of 17,040 in 2017.

During the campaign Ms Milton won the backing of Sir John Major, former Conservative prime minister, who urged voters to re-elect three independent candidates who were expelled from the party.

High-profile Tory MPs defending their seats in Surrey include Michael Gove, who has been re-elected in Surrey Heath, Dominic Raab in Esher & Walton and Jeremy Hunt in South West Surrey - while in Runnymede and Weybridge, former chancellor Philip Hammond, one of the 21 to lose the whip, stood down.