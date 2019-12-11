Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Why can't I vote for who I want?"

Political parties in Wales are making a final push for general election votes before the polls open on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to visit north Wales to rally Conservative support there.

Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford will campaign in the south.

Plaid Cymru is calling for lying in politics to be made a criminal offence, while the Liberal Democrats claim halting Brexit would mean a £50bn "remain bonus" for public services.

The Conservatives and Labour are the only parties fighting all 40 Welsh constituencies.

Plaid Cymru is standing in 36 seats, the Liberal Democrats in 32 and the Greens in 18, after they formed a pro-remain alliance, which means they have agreed to stand aside for one of the other parties in some constituencies.

There is speculation the prime minister will be in north-east Wales later, where the Tories are targeting a number of Labour-held seats that form part of the so-called "red wall".

Mr Johnson will urge voters to give him a parliamentary majority to "get Brexit done" which he has said will "unleash this country's potential".

A party spokesman said candidates would be "campaigning hard in constituencies across Wales - trying to win over every last voter".

"We will be driving home the message that a vote for any other party is a vote for more delay and indecision - that we need to get Brexit done so that we can focus on the things that really matter to people like jobs, health, education, tackling crime and taking advantage of the opportunities leaving the EU will bring," he added.

Image caption Mark Drakeford and Boris Johnson are expected to campaign at opposite ends of Wales

Mr Drakeford will be in the Labour target seat of Vale of Glamorgan, as well as Bridgend - a seat the party has long held.

Labour has promised more money for Wales to invest in the NHS, education, local government and police, and called for a green "industrial revolution".

It has also pledged a real living wage of at least £10 an hour and thrown support behind a Swansea Tidal Lagoon and a new nuclear power station on Anglesey.

Welsh Labour deputy leader Carolyn Harris said: "The threat of five more years of a UK Tory government is hanging over Wales and Welsh Labour will be out on the doorstep the length and breadth of the country right until polls close at 10pm tomorrow night."

Plaid Cymru has been campaigning for a second EU referendum and a £20bn Welsh "green jobs revolution" with investment in such areas as renewable energy and transport infrastructure.

It will also use Wednesday to promote its leader Adam Price's plan to outlaw lying by elected politicians.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Adam Price says the law should stop politicians deliberately misleading the public

Mr Price, who has drawn up the Elected Representatives (Prohibition of Deception) Bill, said it would restore faith in an era of "fake news, fake views and fake figures".

On his general message to voters, Mr Price said: "Plaid Cymru is Wales' leading party of Remain and we have been clear throughout this election.

"We want to see the back of Brexit once and for all and the way to do that is to have a people's vote at the earliest opportunity."

Jane Dodds, leader of the pro-Remain Welsh Liberal Democrats, emphasised her party's message on the environment.

"For too long our politics has been defined by division, dishonesty and intolerance," she said.

"That's why at this election we are putting forward an ambitious plan to build a brighter future for Wales.

"Tackling the climate emergency is central to our vision for Wales. We cannot build a brighter future if we leave a damaged planet for future generations."

Image caption Jane Dodds says tackling the climate emergency is central to her party's vision for Wales

The Green Party said it would make Wales a leader in tackling climate change and would support projects such as the proposed Swansea Tidal Lagoon.

Wales Green Party leader Anthony Slaughter said he was "firmly committed to defending our rights as citizens of Europe by continuing to campaign for a people's vote on the final Brexit deal and fighting for us to Remain and transform the EU".

"Voters can trust us to take the decisive and necessary actions needed to tackle the climate emergency, protect our environment and let nature flourish," he said.

The Brexit Party said it would make sure Mr Johnson - should he win the election - keeps his promise to deliver Brexit.

The party has pledged to invest £12bn in Wales over five years after Britain leaves the EU, as part of a £200bn spending programme across the UK, on infrastructure, wi-fi and services for young people.