Image copyright Getty Images

Voters across the UK are going to the polls for the 2019 general election. Once polling places close at 22:00, counting can get under way - but at what time will your constituency call its result? Based on what happened in 2017, here is the possible declaration times of Scotland's 59 seats.

Between 01:30 and 02:30

Between 02:30 and 03:30

Between 03:30 and 04:30

After 04:30