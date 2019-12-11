Election blind dates 2019: Watch the full series

What happens when two strong-minded individuals from opposite sides of the political divide sit down for dinner?

To find out, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has organised a series of blind dates.

On each of the four occasions, neither person knew who they would be meeting.

So how did they get on?

Alexandra Phillips and Jordan Stephens

Watch what happened when Brexit Party MEP Alexandra Phillips ate with Jordan Stephens from the band Rizzle Kicks. He supported Remain and has previously voted Labour.

Bobby George and Courtney Act

How did the unlikely pairing of former darts player Bobby George and Australian drag queen Courtney Act fare?

He backs Boris Johnson, while she would vote Lib Dem - in the hope they could support Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in becoming prime minister.

Alastair Campbell and Ken Clarke

Ken Clarke was a Tory MP until he was thrown out in September for rebelling against Boris Johnson's government.

Alastair Campbell is a former director of communications for Labour, who was expelled from the party in May for voting Lib Dem at the European elections.

Having been on opposite sides of the political divide for decades, have they now found common ground?

Owen Jones and Nimco Ali

Watch Guardian columnist Owen Jones's feisty date with anti-FGM campaigner Nimco Ali.

He is a vocal supporter of the Labour Party, while she is undecided on how she will vote in this election, but doesn't want a Corbyn majority and is campaigning for some Conservative candidates.

Series produced by Emma Ailes and Simon O'Leary. Filmed and edited by Owen Kean and Woody Morris.

