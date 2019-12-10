Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jonathan Ashworth: "Of course it makes me look like a right plonker"

Labour's Jonathan Ashworth has insisted his apparent criticism of Jeremy Corbyn in a leaked secret recording by his Tory activist friend was "banter".

The recording was leaked to Tory-supporting website Guido Fawkes.

He told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire he was "joshing" when he told his friend that he thought there was no way Labour could win the election.

The shadow health secretary added he did not think Mr Corbyn would be a security threat if he was elected.

Mr Ashworth named the friend he was speaking to as former local Conservative Association chairman, Greig Baker, and he did not deny that he made the remarks.

Asked on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme about his comments that the situation for Labour was "dire" and the party had made a mistake by not getting rid of Mr Corbyn as leader, Mr Ashworth insisted this was not his view.

In the recording he says his party made an error in 2016 "when we went too early" - appearing to refer to an unsuccessful plot to oust Mr Corbyn, instigated by some of his MPs in the aftermath of the EU referendum.

"People like me were internally saying 'this isn't the right moment' but I got kind of ignored," Mr Ashworth is recorded as saying.

'Joshing'

Mr Ashworth told the BBC: "Of course it makes me look like a right plonker, but it's not what I mean when I'm winding up a friend, trying to sort of, pull his leg a bit."

He said he was "having a bit of banter" with his friend "because he was saying 'oh, the Tories are going to lose' and I was, like saying, 'no you're going to be fine', joshing as old friends do.

"And he's only gone and leaked it to a website - selectively leaked it - and I thought he was a friend, Greig Baker, but obviously he's not."

When asked if he believed, as the recording suggested, that Mr Corbyn was a threat to the UK's national security, Mr Ashworth replied: "Of course I don't."

Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly said Mr Ashworth's remarks were "an honest and truly devastating assessment" of Mr Corbyn's leadership "by one of his most trusted election lieutenants".

He said: "If even Corbyn's closest political allies think he is unfit to be prime minister, why on earth should voters be expected to put their trust in him and them?"

It's striking that in the dying embers of this campaign - which has been so carefully scripted and choreographed by the parties - suddenly events have burst into it and changed the dynamic.

Yesterday it was that photo of four-year-old Jack lying on a hospital floor. Today it's that recording of Jonathan Ashworth - by someone who was meant to be his friend.

They clearly knew his views of Jeremy Corbyn and basically it amounts to what looks like a sting - because the individual he was talking to is a Conservative activist.

Nevertheless, the remarks are out there and they are damning.

Here you have the man who is meant to be fronting Labour's attack on the NHS basically saying they haven't a hope of winning, that voters believe they blocked Brexit and they don't like Jeremy Corbyn.

And, perhaps most damning of all, seeming to suggest that Mr Corbyn is a risk to national security.

So this is absolutely going to dominate the headlines today.