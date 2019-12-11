Image caption Nick Servini visited Holyhead at the end of his election tour for Wales Today

"Stupid time of the year to have an election anyway."

The words of a member of the Holyhead sailing club captured the grumpy mood of the nation in a nutshell.

OK - it may not be a "Brenda from Bristol" moment but he made his point.

When it comes to politics, we have been unquestionably more Scrooge than Santa in this Christmas campaign.

I have been to Ceredigion, Preseli Pembrokeshire, Clwyd South, Torfaen and Ynys Mon over the past month.

Five constituencies, all facing different battlegrounds - from the whopping 10,000-plus Labour majority in Torfaen to the knife-edge Plaid majority of 104 over the Liberal Democrats in Ceredigion, as well as Wales' only three-way marginal seat in Ynys Mon.

On a tour for BBC Wales' news programme Wales Today, we have spoken to year-round sea swimmers in Pembrokeshire feeling increasingly isolated from Westminster, runners in Cwmbran getting worked up about international trade deals and horse-racing enthusiasts in Bangor-on-Dee disillusioned with Jeremy Corbyn.

Image caption Nick heard how stallholders were struggling in Cardigan market

General elections are famously melting pots of issues, and different communities have different priorities.

For example, the first three voters I approached in a coffee shop in Cardigan all said climate change was the top issue without so much as taking a breath, and they looked at me as if I was stupid to expect anything else.

Yet I did not hear that subject being raised once in Clwyd South, where the focus was much more on respecting the referendum result or the state of the NHS.

This was the seat unsuccessfully contested by none other than Boris Johnson in 1997.

In the aftermath, he famously said he fought Clwyd South but Clwyd South fought back.

The confidence of his team there now would suggest they believe that not only are they fighting, but within sight of winning the constituency.

Image caption A community cafe brings people together in Cefn Mawr, in the Clwyd South constituency

It is a reflection of how north east Wales is increasingly being seen as the big hope for Tory gains among campaigners.

This may be misplaced - after all there are some healthy Labour majorities to overcome, and those majorities grew bigger two years ago when Brexit was a huge issue as well, although admittedly less toxic than today.

But if you speak to the Labour team, they insist the B-word has not been coming up that much on the doorstep - a claim disputed by the other parties. Maybe politicians, like the rest of us, are capable of hearing what they want to.

Despite the differences in each area, many of the same-old themes keep on popping up.

The most common include "we weren't told the truth, we need another vote on Brexit" to "I cannot vote for Jeremy Corbyn" - this latter one coming up most often and most strikingly from life-long Labour voters.

Image caption Brexit divides opinion amongst the Pontypool Phoenix Runners in Torfaen

Broadly speaking, I have found two big divisions among voters; not left or right, but those able to see past the EU referendum to discuss other issues and those simply unable to see over the Brexit brick wall.

If they can see past it, then public spending and social inequality are never far from a mention, and they came up in Cwmbran.

As one expert in public services funding told me in the leisure centre café, there is no doubt the pledges from Labour in areas like the NHS are the most ambitious, but the key question is whether people believe them when they say they will be able to find the money.

The boss of the leisure centre was not only concerned about the squeeze in her customers' incomes, but the very fact that food banks were among the organisations actually using her facility.

The fees have been frozen for a number of years because of the lack of disposable cash and yet she felt one of the main ways to improve people's incomes is to make progress on Brexit.

So there we were back again to the B-word. No matter how hard I tried to talk about other issues, we kept on coming back to the same old territory on so many occasions.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Do the colourful houses in Aberystwyth reflect the range of political loyalties in Ceredigion?

Sympathy for the politicians is in short supply but, having been out on the doorstep in some bitterly cold conditions with them, I now understand how hard they are working.

Many are carrying colds, are exhausted and fighting against the elements. As I write this in Ynys Mon so close to polling day there is a howling gale outside. Getting your core vote in such conditions will be an achievement in itself.

This is all a far cry from the long, balmy spring nights the local campaigners are used to operating in during conventional elections.

But, as we have heard a thousand times already, this is far from a normal time in politics.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Haverfordwest is at the heart of the key election battleground of Preseli Pembrokeshire

When the wind and the rain has held off, it has all been quite pretty - campaigning amid twinkling Christmas lights along picturesque streets of market towns like Cardigan and Haverfordwest.

But there has been nothing pretty about a campaign many have found repetitive and frustrating.

One woman in Ceredigion knew there was a vote of some kind rumbling on in the background but was not entirely sure as she had stopped following the news months ago because of Brexit.

Then again, no-one said this Christmas campaign was going to be a pretty one.

Nick Servini presents BBC Wales Today on BBC One Wales, weekday nights at 18:30 GMT