Image caption David TC Davies: "You cannot negotiate anything unless you're prepared to walk away"

Leaving the European Union without a deal is a possibility, according to a Welsh Conservative candidate.

David TC Davies insisted the party wanted to secure a "good relationship" with Europe with a Brexit deal.

Meanwhile Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford defended his party's promise to strike a new deal before a second referendum within six months.

But the first minister said discipline and determination were needed because the timetable was a "big ask".

The main political party leaders are continuing to push their election pledges to voters, as the campaign enters its final few days.

Mr Davies has dismissed criticism that the Tories central campaign promise of "getting Brexit done" is misleading.

The party has pledged to finish the first phase of the Brexit process by the end of January 2020 and to complete negotiations on a new trade relationship between the UK and the EU by the current December 2020 deadline.

Asked if that meant a no-deal Brexit was still possible after the transition period, Mr Davies said: "It's a possibility, you have to accept that.

"We don't want a no-deal Brexit. It's not the first choice of anyone in the Conservative Party.

"We want a deal, we want a good relationship with Europe, but we want them to accept that we're leaving.

"However, anyone who's done any kind of negotiating knows you cannot negotiate anything unless you're prepared to walk away."

Image caption Mark Drakeford said Labour's strategy was working "on the ground"

Labour has said leaked documents on UK-US trade negotiations show the NHS would be at risk under a post-Brexit trade deal.

The papers were posted on Reddit by an account linked to a campaign "originating from Russia", the online message board has said.

They show the US is interested in discussing drug pricing though a UK official is quoted saying it would have objections.

"Why would we want to pay more?" asked Mr Davies.

"If a trade deal is in our interests, of course we should sign up to it.

"But we're not in a position where we'll be forced to sign up to any kind of trade deal the Americans ask.

"We will never, ever, ever sell off the National Health Service, or privatise it, or dismantle it in any way."

Mr Drakeford has said Labour needs to work harder to explain its Brexit policy to supporters who want to leave the EU.

Labour reshaped its general election strategy midway through the campaign amid concerns that leave-backing voters would switch from Labour to the Conservatives.

"It is working on the ground," said Mr Drakeford.

"Whatever your view on whether we should leave or not, if you believe the decision should be in your hands rather than somebody else's you've got to vote Labour.

"Here in Wales, if we get that second chance we will be campaigning to remain."