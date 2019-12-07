Thousands of Glasgow homes without water after supply problem
- 7 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
About 20,000 properties across the Glasgow area were left without water after a fault in the supply system.
Scottish Water said it had received a high number of calls from people in the G12, G20, G23, G41, G42, G43, G61 and G62 areas on Saturday morning.
The company apologised and said the problem was resolved after 11:30.
It is advising any households experiencing cloudy or discoloured water to run kitchen taps at half pressure until the supply runs clear.