About 20,000 properties across the Glasgow area were left without water after a fault in the supply system.

Scottish Water said it had received a high number of calls from people in the G12, G20, G23, G41, G42, G43, G61 and G62 areas on Saturday morning.

The company apologised and said the problem was resolved after 11:30.

It is advising any households experiencing cloudy or discoloured water to run kitchen taps at half pressure until the supply runs clear.