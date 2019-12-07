Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jeremy Corbyn's visit to Wales comes in the final week of the campaign

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is spending the weekend in Wales on the campaign trail with less than a week to go to the general election.

Mr Corbyn will hold a rally in Swansea before heading to Carmarthen and visiting small businesses in Barry.

Bangor and Conwy will also be stops on the tour.

Mr Corbyn said the party would "make our voices heard this weekend" with just days left to win votes ahead of Thursday's poll.

"I'm excited to be back in Wales on the last weekend before polling day to bring our message of hope that Labour will build a fairer, more equal society," he said.

"With just a few days to go, it's about getting together and making a difference to people's lives. It's time to take on the vested interests and end Tory austerity that has held our public services back.

"This election is a once in a generation chance for us. Labour will stop the Tories and deliver the real change our country needs."