Richard Osman's election night quiz

I'm Richard Osman. Welcome to my Election Night Quiz.

The ballot boxes are closed, the votes are in and the counting has begun.

After the back-and-forth of the campaign and the big day itself, we have the excitement of the exit poll and then... usually nothing for a while. So I thought we could pass some time with a little election quiz using some of the games we play on Richard Osman's House of Games.

You can follow the election results all night across the BBC, with live coverage on television, radio and online.