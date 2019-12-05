Image caption Chris Bryant deleted his own video, saying: "I don't like the tone of attacking other candidates"

Former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has accused Labour's Chris Bryant of making a "slur" against the Welsh language.

In a Facebook video Mr Bryant said Plaid's Rhondda general election candidate Branwen Cennard was "obsessed with the language".

Mr Bryant, Labour's candidate for the seat, later told BBC Wales he had deleted the video because he did not like its "tone".

Welsh Labour has been asked to comment.

In a video for the campaign, Mr Bryant said: "Here in the Rhondda of course it's quite specifically about who do we want to be the MP for the Rhondda.

"Who will we have confidence in when they stand up in the chamber of the House of Commons and make that argument for the Rhondda?

"Is it going to be the Plaid candidate, who is obsessed with the language and with independence for Wales?"

In response, Plaid Cymru's Rhondda assembly member Ms Wood tweeted: "I thought we had left these slurs against the Welsh language behind in the 1980s."

She later added: "The video appears to have been deleted. Does that mean he accepts his remarks were way out of order?

"Will @fmwales [Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford] now ask him to issue an apology?"

Mr Bryant told the BBC: "I thought to myself last night [after putting the video on Facebook], I don't like the tone of attacking other candidates.

"I've never done it before so why would I start now?

"So I took it down."

Asked if he regretted his comment about the language, Mr Bryant said he had nothing more to add.

