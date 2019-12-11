Whether you want to watch, listen, or follow the drama online or on social media, the BBC should have you covered on election night.

Online

The BBC News website will have results for every constituency as they are announced, with a postcode search, interactive map and scoreboards. Our politics live page will have minute-by-minute updates in text and video, as well as expert analysis as the night unfolds.

Online coverage will also include:

Live video stream of the BBC's election night special

The result of the exit poll as voting ends at 2200 GMT and on @BBCBreaking

Analysis from polling expert Prof Sir John Curtice including early forecasts of which seats could change hands

All 650 results will be tweeted automatically on @BBCElection, with updates from correspondents at counts around the country on Twitter using #BBCElection and at @BBCPolitics

For the first time, the website will have stories written automatically on the election results for all 650 constituencies

Live pages with local results from English regions as well as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

Television

The BBC's Election 2019 results programme will be led by Huw Edwards on BBC One, the BBC News Channel, and BBC iPlayer. Edwards will be joined by Reeta Chakrabarti, Andrew Neil and Tina Daheley, as well as Jeremy Vine, who will also be in the studio with his famous swingometer.

The programme begins at 21:55 GMT on Thursday and runs until 09:00 GMT on Friday, when Emily Maitlis takes the helm from Westminster, with Clive Myrie broadcasting from Downing Street, as the overall election result becomes clear.

The overnight coverage will include:

BBC specialists, including political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Europe editor Katya Adler, economics editor Faisal Islam, media editor Amol Rajan, and Sir John Curtice

Presenters in key constituencies, including Naga Munchetty, Andrew Marr, Martha Kearney, Nick Robinson and Lucy Manning

Analysis from Sophie Raworth of results as they come in on a giant constituency map of the UK

An exit poll, which will be projected on Old Broadcasting House, in central London

The return of classic election theme tune, Rick Wakeman's Arthur, in a newly remixed version. It was the opening music for every election from 1979 until 2005, with the exception of 2001

The overnight programme is also being shown on BBC World News and streamed live on the BBC News website internationally.

Image caption Results will be displayed on a giant constituency map of the UK

Radio

On BBC Radio 4 , James Naughtie and Emma Barnett will present coverage from 21:45 GMT on Thursday. They will speak to BBC correspondents across the UK as well as senior politicians and analysts

, James Naughtie and Emma Barnett will present coverage from 21:45 GMT on Thursday. They will speak to BBC correspondents across the UK as well as senior politicians and analysts On BBC Radio 5 Live, Stephen Nolan presents coverage for the first two hours after the polls close, and then from midnight, the station will join BBC Radio 4 for their special programme. Nicky Campbell and Rachel Burden, Adrian Chiles, Emma Barnett and Tony Livesey and Anna Foster will present special election programmes on Friday

Stephen Nolan presents coverage for the first two hours after the polls close, and then from midnight, the station will join BBC Radio 4 for their special programme. Nicky Campbell and Rachel Burden, Adrian Chiles, Emma Barnett and Tony Livesey and Anna Foster will present special election programmes on Friday Coverage on the BBC's World Service will be presented by Philippa Thomas, James Coomarasamy and Jackie Leonard, beginning just after the polls close and running until 06:00 GMT on Friday.

Scotland

Live coverage on BBC One Scotland starts at 21:55 GMT on Thursday.

Glenn Campbell will be presenting the programme, with analysis from Brian Taylor plus guests throughout the night. Laura Miller will be mapping out the story with state-of-the-art graphics

Rebecca Curran and Martin Geissler will provide news of and reaction to the results and BBC Scotland will be at every count. Nick Sheridan and Fiona Stalker will be at the Election Cafe at Pacific Quay where they will talk to journalists and other commentators

Viewers in Scotland who want to watch the BBC's election night special with Huw Edwards can see it online , on the BBC News Channel and BBC iPlayer

, on the and BBC iPlayer Gillian Marles and Bill Whiteford will also present live coverage on BBC Radio Scotland throughout the night as the results arrive

Donald Morrison and James MacDonald are the presenters on Radio nan Gaidheal and will speak to party representatives, experts and journalists

Wales

Election night on BBC One Wales begins at 21:55 GMT on Thursday. It will also be broadcast live on BBC Radio Wales.

Bethan Rhys Roberts and Felicity Evans present the programme and talk to expert guests as the results come in

The programme joins with BBC One from 06:00 GMT on Friday

Dewi Llwyd, Vaughan Roderick and Betsan Powys will present coverage on S4C, which will also be broadcast live on BBC Radio Cymru

On Friday morning, Oliver Hides and Claire Summers present the Radio Wales breakfast programme and analyse the overnight news. Betsan Powys follows with the Leaders Lounge, where five political leaders discuss the results

Radio Cymru will look back at the results in Post Cyntaf

Northern Ireland

Coverage on BBC One Northern Ireland begins at 21:55 GMT on Thursday and it joins with BBC One from 06:00 GMT on Friday

Mark Carruthers, from Belfast's Broadcasting House, and Tara Mills, from the count at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, present the programme

Political editor Mark Devenport will be analysing the data and Mark Simpson will be presenting the latest results from the virtual reality studio, while reporters will be live at the counts

Karen Patterson and William Crawley present BBC Radio Ulster's live coverage as the polls close, which will be simulcast on BBC Radio Foyle . They are joined by Seamus McKee, who will provide reaction and analysis from the main count centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre

live coverage as the polls close, which will be simulcast on . They are joined by Seamus McKee, who will provide reaction and analysis from the main count centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre BBC Radio Foyle has a special breakfast programme on Friday with a focus on the North West, presented by Elaine McGee and Richard O'Reilly

BBC local radio stations will carry results and analysis overnight and throughout the day on Friday, with special programmes across the network. You can find your local station's schedule here.

