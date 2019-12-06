Leading politicians from four major political parties in Scotland will participate in a live TV election debate.

The Scotland Leaders' Debate will be chaired by the BBC's Scotland Editor Sarah Smith on Tuesday 10 December - with little more than 24 hours of the campaign remaining.

TV debates have been part of the build-up to polling day since 2010. Here's how the debate will unfold.

Who's taking part?

Leaders from the four Scottish parties currently represented in Westminster - the SNP, the Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats - will take questions from an audience in Glasgow and from selected voters based elsewhere in Scotland.

Scottish National Party: Party leader Nicola Sturgeon MSP is the first minister of Scotland, a post she has held for five years. Her party was the third-largest at Westminster.

Scottish Conservatives: Jackson Carlaw MSP has been the party's interim leader since September having previously served as deputy leader to Ruth Davidson.

Scottish Labour: Richard Leonard MSP has been Scottish Labour leader since November 2017 and is seen as a key ally of Jeremy Corbyn.

Scottish Liberal Democrats: Willie Rennie has been an MSP since 2006 and has led the Scottish Liberal Democrats since 2011.

The participants will draw lots to determine the order of closing statements.

How are the questions and the audience selected?

Questions will come from members of the audience recruited by the BBC's research team and from members of the public who have submitted questions via the BBC website.

If you want to put your question to Scotland's leaders, email TVdebates@bbc.co.uk

The audience has been selected to reflect the country's demographic distribution and political views and is being weighted to reflect both the Brexit vote and Independence referendum in Scotland.

What are the parties promising you?

Here's a concise guide to where the parties stand on key issues, including Brexit, Scottish independence and the environment.

How can I follow the programme live?

In the UK, it will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland and on iPlayer from 20:00 to 21:00 and streamed live on the BBC News website, where you can also follow the latest reaction and analysis on our live page.

Outside the UK, you can watch the programme streamed live on the BBC News website.

There will be a special build-up programme on the BBC Scotland channel from 19:30 to 20:00 and then reaction from the debate "spin room" during The Nine on BBC Scotland from 21:00.