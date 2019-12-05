Image copyright Getty Images

SNP victories at the general election will bring the "threat of a fresh Scottish independence referendum", Jo Swinson will warn later.

She will claim the SNP will announce an independence referendum "within days" of the election if they win the most seats in Scotland.

The Lib Dem leader will call on voters to back her party to avoid indyref2.

Ms Swinson will tell an Edinburgh rally Nicola Sturgeon should spend "less time banging on about independence".

A week before polling day, Lib Dem activists will be addressed by Ms Swinson as well as the party's Scottish leader Willie Rennie.

Party colleagues Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, Christine Jardine and Beatrice Wishart will also speak at the event.

Ms Swinson is expected to say: "For the last three-and-a-half years, the SNP have had front row seats watching the Conservatives fail to get Brexit done.

"They've seen that breaking up is hard to do but instead of learning the lessons, the SNP want to repeat the mistakes.

"They've watched how hard it is to break up a union of 40 years and they still want to try to break up one of more than 300 years.

"And if the SNP win in the seats we are fighting, they will announce an independence referendum within days. That is not in Scotland's best interest."

She added: "Perhaps Nicola Sturgeon should spend a little less time banging on about independence, and a little more time on sorting out our hospitals and mental health services."

The Scottish Conservatives are also opposed to another independence referendum. They have committed in their manifesto to "stop Nicola Sturgeon's plan for a second independence referendum next year".

Labour says it will not agree to a Scottish independence referendum in the "early years" of government. The Scottish party's leader, Richard Leonard, has said there should not be an "indefinite lock" on another independence poll, and suggested that a majority for the SNP at the Holyrood elections in "2021, 2026 or 2031" would give them a mandate to call for indyref2.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail on Thursday, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will start a national campaign bus tour as she warns there is "seven days to escape Brexit".

Speaking before the start of the final week tour, she said Boris Johnson "must be stopped next Thursday or it will be open season on Scotland as the Tories start to impose their hard-line Brexit scheme".

She added: "Together we can stop Brexit. In every seat that the Tories hold in Scotland, the SNP are the main challengers.

"No other party can defeat them in Scotland so to stop Boris Johnson I urge voters to unite around the SNP.

"We have seven days to escape Brexit, lock Boris Johnson out of office and put Scotland's future in Scotland's hands."