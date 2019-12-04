Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Gerry Carroll claims his party is the only socialist party standing in Northern Ireland

People Before Profit will be the "voice of workers and the vulnerable" in the upcoming general election, the party has said.

Its only assembly member Gerry Carroll was speaking as he launched the party's election manifesto in Belfast.

People Before Profit is running two candidates in the Westminster poll on 12 December.

The party argues many voters want to see an alternative to the established parties in Northern Ireland.

Its main priorities in its manifesto are:

Scrapping welfare reforms, such as universal credit and the bedroom tax

Tackling the climate crisis

Funding child care

Ending the public sector pay freeze

Blocking a Tory Brexit

The party says it is the only socialist party standing in Northern Ireland.

It has committed to voting against Boris Johnson's Brexit deal if it gets MPs elected to Parliament.

Image caption Mr Carroll won a seat for West Belfast in the 2016 Northern Ireland Assembly elections

The candidates it is running are attempting to take on Sinn Féin's incumbent MPs, who do not take their seats at Westminster due to a long-standing policy of abstentionism.

Mr Carroll said voters were changing their minds and that certain parties could no longer "shrug their shoulders" and claim that Westminster was not a place of influence

