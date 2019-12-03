Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Scotland's political leaders are grilled on education and health

Scotland's political leaders have faced questions from one of the country's most feared interviewers - the chief of the BBC's spoof comedy Scot Squad.

Nicola Sturgeon, Jackson Carlaw, Richard Leonard and Willie Rennie were all hauled in to assist Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson with his inquiries, ahead of the general election on December 12.

The chief said his status as "Scotland's fairest man" made him the ideal candidate to get the answers the public are looking for in the interviews for the BBC Scotland channel.

The party leaders were quizzed on a range of policy areas - including education, which they agreed they were "broadly in favour of".

And on health they faced lobbying from the chief to keep criminals "a wee bit puffy" to make them "easier to catch", with initiatives including free burgers in prison being suggested.

The politicians were also questioned about electoral tactics and deals, and which of their rivals they might be willing to enter into an alliance with.

There were few takers for the chief's offers of various pacts, although he did tempt Nicola Sturgeon with a suggestion of "the wee guy who wears a bucket on his head" as an alternative to Boris Johnson.

Chief Commissioner Miekelson also interrogated the leaders about Brexit, and the prospects for a "standardised European police siren".

And he got the vital answers from the leaders on which other country they would choose to take with them if Scotland became independent, with Wales a popular choice.