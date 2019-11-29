Image copyright Getty Images

Politicians have shared their plans to tackle security issues in the UK after the terror attack in London Bridge.

Seven senior figures from the major political parties took part in a debate on the BBC ahead of December general election.

The early focus was on the incident in the capital, which saw two people killed and the attacker shot dead.

The politicians moved on to more robust discussions on topics including Brexit, the NHS and immigration.

In a subdued start to the programme, the Conservatives' Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak, Labour's shadow business secretary Rebecca Long Bailey, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price, former Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas and Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice all laid out their plans for security after a question from a retired police chief inspector.

All seven paid tribute to the emergency services and the public for their response.

Mr Sunak said it was the "first duty of every government" to keep the public safe.

He promised the Conservatives would "continue to do that" by investing in police and giving them the powers they need to tackle threats to the UK.

Labour's Ms Long-Bailey agreed there needed to be more investment in police.

But she said Tory cuts had reduced personnel by 20,000 - the number by which Boris Johnson has pledged to increase forces if he continues as prime minister.

"It is right to recognise the direct impact [of those cuts] and invest more in community policing - the eyes and ears of our communities," Ms Long-Bailey added.

The Lib Dems' Ms Swinson also promised 20,000 more police officers, and backed the need for community policing.

She then praised police work in Scotland - namely the violence reduction unit in Glasgow, which has been credited with more than halving incidents of knife crime.

The Brexit Party's Mr Tice added to the calls for more police on the streets of the UK, but said "people must remain vigilant" in light of attacks.

For the Greens Party, Ms Lucas accepted no amount of police could prevent such incidents, but added: "More police would help."

She also said political leaders "all have a responsibility... to show compassion and love" in light of attacks like the one in London Bridge.

Ms Sturgeon said the SNP would "make sure we support our security services".

But she said Brexit would stop the UK from "keeping access to the best intelligence".

And Plaid's Mr Price said there had to be "a multiplicity of answers as no one answer will keep us safe".

He said resources were "always part of the answer", and called for a rise in numbers in Wales, but he also suggested "a more preventative approach" to stop the "normalisation" of knife crime.

Brexit battles

When it came to Brexit, the debate became more heated.

Mr Sunak stuck by the Tories' message that to vote for them to "get Brexit done".

He said the party "have got a deal and it's ready to go", and with a majority in Parliament, it could pass it to stop the "dither" of other parties.

But he was challenged by Remain-backing politicians over Boris Johnson's pledge to do a trade deal with the EU by the end of 2020, and his threat to leave without a deal if the deadline isn't reached.

Ms Swinson, who says the Lib Dems will cancel Brexit if they win the election, said: "It is like we're in episode one of a 10 season box set, and if you don't like what you've seen up to now you don't have to watch the rest."

Ms Sturgeon said the slogan to "get Brexit done" was "the biggest con of this election", backed by the Greens' Ms Lucas, who said Mr Johnson's deal was "just the start of years more wrangling".

Mr Sunak failed to rule out a no-deal Brexit when pressed by the other candidates.

However, the Brexit Party's Mr Tice said it was time to get a deal done regardless, adding: "Just imagine, with Brexit done properly we have an amazing future - and that's why I am here."

