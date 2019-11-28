Image copyright PA Media/Getty Images Image caption Transport, housing and jobs will all form part of the regional manifestos

Labour will promise an "investment blitz" across England to bring "wealth, power and prosperity" to communities.

The party will launch a regional manifesto for each part of the country on Friday, including pledges on transport, housing and jobs.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the announcement will "bring our country back together".

But Tory minister Jake Berry said it was "a clear distraction from Corbyn's failure to set out a Brexit plan".

Each manifesto will outline plans for individual regions, with most of the pledges to be paid for by Labour's £250bn Green Transformation Fund - a pot of money raised through borrowing it promises to spend on projects to improve sustainability.

The pledges include a number of transport projects, such as:

Northern Powerhouse Rail - improving connections between Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Hull, and Newcastle, and cutting journey times

Investment in the Midlands Mainline railway

Electrification of lines around Bristol Temple Meads

Labour also says the fund will create a million green jobs across the UK, if it wins the general election on 12 December.

In the regional manifestos, a number of new announcements to move towards that goal will be confirmed, including:

Three new steel recycling plants in Redcar, Workington and Corby, which Labour says will create over 1,000 jobs in each town

Nine plastics remanufacture and recycling sites - one for each region

Three electric vehicle battery plants in Stoke, Swindon and South Wales - creating 5,000 jobs in each location

Investment in green energy manufacturing supply chains for eight ports

Mr McDonnell said: "Britain is one of the most unequal countries in Europe, but under Labour that will change.

"Labour will govern for the whole of Britain, handing wealth and power back to every community and giving everyone a better life... rebuilding our public services and kick-starting a green industrial revolution that will bring prosperity to every region while tackling the climate and environmental emergency head on."

He added: "We're investing in our collective future and your family's future to get the economy moving again in every part of Britain, with new industries, better, well paid jobs and communities we can all be proud of."

Are Labour targeting Leave-voting areas?

By BBC economics correspondent Andrew Walker

Labour has an issue with supporters, or potential supporters, who voted leave and don't care for the party's plans for a Brexit renegotiation and another referendum.

Some of the party's specific investment proposals do mention places where there was a pro-Brexit vote.

All three of the proposed steel recycling plants, for example, are in Leave-voting areas.

There is also some overlap between the Leave vote and some of the ports mentioned for investment and two of three electric vehicle battery manufacturing operations.

But then this is a programme intended to help English regions outside London and, as the Conservatives pointed out in their response to Labour's statement, all of them voted Leave.

So a substantial overlap is perhaps inevitable.

And the rail plans revealed by Labour have something for some of the Remain voting cities, including Manchester, Liverpool and Bristol.

But Jake Berry - the government's minister for the Northern Powerhouse - criticised the plans, saying: "Every region in England outside of London voted to leave the European Union.

"If Corbyn's Labour want to deliver for the people who live there, he should start with that."

The Conservatives have announced a £3.6m Towns Fund, promising to improve transport links and boost broadband connectivity.

They have also promised to give more funding to local combined authorities to improve bus and train services, put £500m into reversing cuts to the railway network made in the 1960s by Dr Richard Beeching - which affected smaller towns and villages - and a £350m fund for improving cycling infrastructure.

The Liberal Democrats have also made pledges on transport, promising to freeze peak time and season ticket train fares, and to complete the HS2 rail project.

The SNP want more powers devolved to Scotland, including on transport, work and welfare.

And the Brexit Party has promised free broadband in deprived regions and to scrap HS2.