The SNP has dropped its candidate for a key target seat after allegations of anti-Semitism were made against him.

Neale Hanvey is contesting the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency, where Labour has a majority of 0.6%.

However, the SNP has now withdrawn all support for the former councillor's candidacy, saying he had been suspended pending disciplinary action.

Business convener Kirsten Oswald said: "Anti-Semitism has no place in Scotland, and no place in the SNP."

Ms Oswald added: "All political parties have a duty to show leadership, and to take tough action.

"Neale Hanvey is no longer an SNP candidate, and his membership has been suspended pending disciplinary action. All support for his campaign has been withdrawn."

Mr Hanvey is the third candidate to have been dropped by Scottish parties inside two days.

Labour withdrew its support for Falkirk candidate Safia Ali earlier on Thursday over allegations of anti-Semitic posts on Facebook.

And on Wednesday the Conservatives suspended their Glasgow Central candidate, Flora Scarabello, after she was accused of using "anti-Muslim language".