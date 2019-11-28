Image copyright PA Media

Neither the Conservatives nor Labour are offering "credible" spending plans ahead of the election, an influential research group has said.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said it was "highly likely" the Tories would end up spending more than their manifesto pledges.

Labour, it warned, would be unable to deliver its spending increases as it has promised.

Neither was being "honest" with voters, director Paul Johnson said.

He said that the Conservatives were continuing to "pretend that tax rises will never be needed to secure decent public services".

Labour, he added, "pretends that huge increases in spending can be financed by just big companies and the rich".