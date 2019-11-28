Image copyright @Safia4Falkirk Image caption Labour said it had removed Safia Ali as its candidate over Facebook posts

Labour has removed one of its general election candidates over allegations that she made anti-Semitic posts on Facebook.

Safia Ali had been due to stand for the party in the Falkirk seat in next month's election.

But Scottish Labour said it had taken "immediate action" to remove her as its candidate after the posts emerged.

It also expressed its "deep regret" that she had been selected to stand for the party.

Scottish Labour general secretary Michael Sharpe confirmed that Ms Ali had been removed but said he would not go into details about her case.

He added: "I deeply regret the people of the Falkirk constituency will no longer have a Labour candidate to campaign and vote for on 12 December.

"There is no place for anti-Semitism, or any form of racism and bigotry, in our party. That is why Labour is taking robust action to root it out of our movement and wider society."

Mr Sharpe insisted that the party had "significantly strengthened" its procedures, with "swift suspensions, new processes for rapid expulsions and an education programme for members".

Labour has been embroiled in allegations of anti-Semitism for more than three years, with the chief rabbi claiming earlier this week that the party is not doing enough to root out anti-Jewish racism.

In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Neil on Tuesday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was asked four times whether he would like to apologise to the British Jewish community - but declined to do so.

However, Mr Corbyn has stressed that there is no place for anti-Semitism within Labour and said those guilty of anti-Jewish racism have been "brought to book".

BBC Scotland has been unable to contact Ms Ali for comment.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Conservatives suspended their Glasgow Central candidate, Flora Scarabello, on Wednesday after she was accused of using "anti-Muslim language".

Last week, the Tories also suspended their candidate for Aberdeen North, Ryan Houghton, over allegations he had made anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and homophobic comments seven years previously.