The Liberal Democrats have said they would end rough sleeping in England within five years, if elected.

Their plans include introducing a duty on local authorities to provide immediate emergency accommodation and abolishing no-fault evictions.

The number of rough sleepers in England has risen by 165% since 2010, according to the latest figures.

The Conservatives, Labour and the Green Party have also said they want to end rough sleeping.

But Lib Dem housing spokesman Tim Farron said his was the only party with "the clear and credible policies" to tackle the issue.

Lib Dem plans to tackle rough sleeping also include a proposal to scrap the Vagrancy Act, which allows the police to arrest rough sleepers.

Arrests under the act have halved over two years and police say they are "moving away" from the "archaic" law, which charities say "criminalises" the homeless.

Forces say they make arrests as a last resort, mainly to tackle aggressive begging or anti-social behaviour.

The Lib Dems are also promising to abolish no-fault evictions, which allow landlords to remove renters without a reason after their fixed-term tenancy period ends.

Other proposals include:

Increasing Local Housing Allowance payments

Providing accommodation and support for survivors of domestic abuse

Extending the "move-on" period for refugees from 28 days to 56

Mr Farron said: "Nobody should have to spend a night sleeping on the streets. It is the most shameful example of the failure of this Conservative government to provide a safety net for those who need it."

He added: "We will make sure that everyone has a decent home so they can live with dignity."

The Conservative manifesto says the party would expand programmes such as the Rough Sleeping Initiative, which provided £30m to local authorities with high levels of rough sleeping.

Labour says it would expand and upgrade hostels and make 8,000 additional homes available to those with a history of rough sleeping.

And the Greens want to provide more funding to help local councils support people living on the streets.

Decisions over housing are devolved to Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.