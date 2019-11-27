Image caption Flora Scarabello will still appear on the ballot paper as a Tory candidate

The Scottish Conservatives have suspended a Glasgow election candidate after she was accused of using "anti-Muslim language".

The party has withdrawn support for Flora Scarabello while it investigates a complaint made to central office.

It is too late to remove her as a candidate for the Glasgow Central constituency, so she will still appear on the ballot paper as a Tory.

A spokesman said the party takes such allegations "extremely seriously".

He said: "There is no place in the Scottish Conservatives for anti-Muslim language, or any other form of racial or religious discrimination.

"As such, we have immediately suspended the candidate and the complaint will be thoroughly investigated."

The move comes the week after the Conservatives also suspended their candidate for Aberdeen North over allegations he had made anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and homophobic comments seven years previously.