Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Conservative Party held the NI launch of its manifesto in the Culloden Hotel

The Conservatives are the only political party standing candidates in NI with a plan to move forward with Brexit, its chairman has said.

James Cleverly was speaking at the launch of the party's manifesto in the Culloden Hotel.

The Conservatives are fielding four candidates in Northern Ireland in next month's general election.

Mr Cleverly and NI Secretary Julian Smith again said the government's Brexit deal was good for NI.

"The promise we're making is if people in Northern Ireland vote for our fantastic local candidates and if, as a party, we are able to get a stable working majority, we will vote through this deal, we will leave the EU by the end of January and we will refocus Parliament," added Mr Cleverly.

The Conservative chairman also appeared to rule out seeking further changes to the Brexit deal, despite concerns about it from the majority of parties in Northern Ireland and businesses.

"This is our proposition, we've made it clear this deal is ready to go, if we get a majority this is the deal we will deliver," he said.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Julian Smith (left) and James Cleverly were speaking at the Conservative Party manifesto launch in NI

The Conservative Party officially published its UK-wide manifesto on Sunday, which includes proposals relating to Northern Ireland.

Its main pledges include:

Delivering Brexit and ensuring Northern Ireland businesses have "unfettered" trade access to the rest of the UK;

Preserving the union of the United Kingdom;

Restoring the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland.

During the manifesto event, Mr Smith also confirmed talks aimed at restoring power sharing will be convened the week after the general election, beginning on 16 December.

He said the five main parties had committed to getting back into negotiations and that there was a deal "raring to go", but it required political will from the parties before Christmas.

The current deadline to restore devolution is 13 January 2020 and, if that is not met, the government is legally required to call another assembly election.

The government has twice extended the deadline since Stormont collapsed in January 2017, by passing legislation through Parliament.

Mr Smith said he did not see "any appetite" in Westminster to extend the deadline again and warned that if the parties had not reached a deal by then, he would be bound into calling a fresh assembly poll.