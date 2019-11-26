Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption WATCH: Jeremy Corbyn is pressed over his handling of anti-Semitism within the Labour Party

Jeremy Corbyn has declined to apologise to the British Jewish community following criticism from the chief rabbi over how the party deals with anti-Semitism claims.

In an interview with Andrew Neil, the Labour leader was asked four times whether he would like to apologise.

Mr Corbyn said he was "determined that our society is safe" for "all faiths".

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis claimed "a new poison - sanctioned from the very top - has taken root" in Labour.

Labour has been beset by allegations of anti-Semitism for more than three years, leading to the suspension of a number of high-profile figures such as Ken Livingstone and Chris Williamson, and an unprecedented investigation by the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

In an interview with Andrew Neil, to be broadcast at 19:00 GMT on BBC One, Mr Corbyn is asked four times whether he was going to apologise to the British Jewish community following the chief rabbi's claim that Labour was not doing enough to root out anti-Jewish racism.

Mr Corbyn replied: "What I'll say is this I am determined that our society is safe for people of all faiths.

"I don't want anyone to be feeling insecure, in our society and our government will protect every community against the abuse they receive on the streets, on the trains, or in any other form of life."

Andrew Neil will be speaking to other party leaders during the election campaign.