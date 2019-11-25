Image caption The poster has since disappeared

A Conservative election poster risks spooking passing horses, according to a local resident.

The poster promoting Westmorland and Lonsdale candidate James Airey was put up alongside the B6524 at Old Hutton, near Kendal.

Jamie Normington complained to the local Tory group via Twitter that it "could make horses skittish".

Mr Airey said it had been put up with the landowner's permission, and care had been taken where it was placed.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Normington also complained the poster "obstructed a right of way".

Perceived danger

He added: "Any rider/farmer will tell you this can really spook horses."

Mr Normington said he had witnessed a horse ridden by an experienced rider being spooked even by a new sign for roadworks.

Alan Hiscox, of The British Horse Society, said horses would "move quickly away" from perceived dangers, which included "new or unfamiliar" sights.

Mr Airey said: "All parties have posters and it's all part of the election campaign.

"I'm sorry that my face scares not only children but animals now as well."

Since the issue was raised, the poster has disappeared.

Last week, the constituency's Liberal Democrat candidate, Tim Farron, tweeted that someone had been stealing his election posters from people's gardens.

Skip Twitter post by @timfarron Sad that some people think it's acceptable to steal our posters from people's gardens.



But nothing phases our supporters - their response: "send me a bigger board!" pic.twitter.com/37PiXTd2rn — Tim Farron (@timfarron) November 21, 2019 Report

A spokesman for his office said they did not have exact numbers, but it was thought "quite a few" had gone missing.

The other Westmorland and Lonsdale candidates are Philip Black (Labour) and Steven Bolton (The Brexit Party).