Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Nigel Farage said manifestos were associated with lies and broken promises

Brexit Party members in Wales have welcomed general election policies unveiled by their leader Nigel Farage aimed at boosting areas outside London.

He said £200bn could be saved by leaving the EU, scrapping the HS2 rail link and cutting foreign aid.

Mr Farage called for £50bn to be spent on local road and rail schemes, and £2.5bn on "left-behind" coastal areas.

Nathan Gill, a Brexit Party MEP for Wales, said the party promised "real, radical political change".

The Brexit Party is standing in 32 of Wales' 40 seats, and 275 across the UK, after choosing not to contest those won by the Conservatives in 2017.

Seeking to appeal to voters in Labour's traditional heartlands, Mr Farage said his party would be a voice for "the little people" that would bring politics and democracy into the 21st Century.

The Brexit Party leader referred to his policy document as a "contract with the people", claiming traditional manifestos were outdated and associated with "lies" and broken promises.

Labelling himself and his party as "the new radicals", Mr Farage said they would cap permanent immigration at 50,000 a year, abolish the House of Lords, reform the electoral system and allow citizens to call referendums.

Inheritance tax would be scrapped, and two-thirds of businesses would be taken out of paying corporation tax.

Mr Gill welcomed his party's commitment to keep paying the subsidies and grants that farmers, fisheries, universities and other groups currently received from the EU.

"This is fantastic news for many people across Wales, and particularly for farmers who need these funds the most," he said.

"Agriculture is one of the most important parts of the Welsh economy, providing food to people across Wales, the UK and the world.

"Today's news means that farmers and other agricultural workers throughout Wales will not have to worry about whether there would be a disruption to subsidies when we leave the EU, ensuring businesses and jobs are unaffected."

David Thomas, a Brexit Party election candidate in Wales, added: "Finally, we have a party that understands who it's there to serve and is taking concrete actions to give power back to the people.

"Our announcements on regional investment will have real and lasting benefits for the people of Wales and in particular the Valleys, and will allow us to address the failures that successive Tory and Labour governments have placed on our residents.

"This investment would provide the Welsh Government with the funds to address issues in healthcare and education, without being able to pass the blame onto Westminster anymore."