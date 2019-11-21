The Labour Party has launched its 2019 election manifesto, with the slogan It's Time For Real Change. It sets out the polices the party aims to introduce should it win the election.

The full document runs to 105 pages. But what are the promises that will grab the public's attention, and, potentially win over voters on polling day, 12 December?

1. Hold a second referendum on Brexit

Labour will renegotiate a new Brexit deal within three months, and hold a referendum on the deal or Remain within six months

Brexit is Labour's elephant in the room.

Jeremy Corbyn wants to talk about his other policies, and the short "The Final Say on Brexit" section only begins on page 89 of this manifesto.

The other main UK-wide parties have simple slogans, but Labour's policy is more complicated and doesn't fit on a manifesto cover or the side of a bus.

It promises to renegotiate a new Brexit deal within three months - based on a new UK-EU customs union and close EU single market alignment.

That deal would then be put to a legally-binding referendum within six months, alongside the option to remain in the EU.

Labour argues the other two parties appeal either to Leavers or to Remainers, while it wants to appeal to both and to give the people the final say.

It would implement the referendum result immediately.

But Mr Corbyn will not say how he would vote in the referendum. And that continues to divert attention away from his other practical policies.

2. Introduce a National Care Service

Labour will provide "community-based, person-centred" support in England, including free personal care

Labour's plan for a comprehensive National Care Service is bold, the question will be whether their costings stand-up to scrutiny.

That is not just about the affordability of the plan now, but also its costs as the population ages.

At the heart of the policy is free personal care for older people who need help with day-to-day tasks like washing, dressing and medication.

This system already operates in Scotland, but in England, the idea was rejected 20 years ago by the then-Labour government as too expensive.

There are also promises to double the number of people receiving help, so easing NHS pressures.

Plans to reform the care system have ended up as political footballs in past elections - the challenge for Labour will be building a consensus around their ideas.

3. Net-zero target

To put the UK on track for a net-zero carbon energy system within the 2030s.

The date for reducing carbon emissions to effectively zero is much sooner than the government envisages. It's not quite the neat formulation of "net zero" by 2030 that many party activists wanted (and the Green Party has promised).

Instead, in one line, the document talks of achieving "the substantial majority of our emissions reductions" by 2030.

In another, it mentions putting the UK "on track for a net-zero carbon energy system within the 2030s".

Presumably that creates enough stretch room to get to 2040 - five years earlier than the Lib Dems' target year and 10 years earlier than the Tories.

In any event, it suggests a much faster transition than was recommended by the government's independent advisers, the Committee on Climate Change, which has to raise questions about its feasibility.

4. Nationalise key industries

The party will nationalise the so-called big six energy firms, National Grid, the water industry, Royal Mail and the broadband arm of BT.

Labour's manifesto is one of the most radical proposed overhauls of the way companies are owned and run in decades.

It would mark the biggest ownership takeover by the state since the nationalisations that occurred after the outbreak of World War Two.

Those companies that Labour does not want to own and operate themselves will also face a huge change in the way they are supervised by government.

The current inhabitants of company boardrooms are very aware life would be very different under a Labour government.

5. Abolish private schools' charitable status

There are also plans to scrap tuition fees and bring back maintenance grants for the poorest students.

The controversial policy of abolishing private schools, voted through at conference, is being parked for the moment. But there is a firm commitment to remove their charitable tax status.

The big pledge, as in 2017, is the abolition of tuition fees. Universities will worry that the commitment to find public money to replace them could come under pressure if public finances tighten.

Scrapping tuition fees will benefit the wealthiest students most as they already use the bank of mum and dad, rather than loans, for living costs. Maintenance grants would be restored for the poorest by Labour, a move which economists will see as progressive because it would help those from low income families. The combined cost is estimated at £12bn a year.

On school funding, Labour's promise goes further than the Conservatives and Lib Dems. By 2022-2023, spending would be £10.5bn higher than currently - which is a real terms increase.

6. Grant EU nationals the right to remain

It will means EU citizens in the UK no longer have to apply to continue living and working in the country

The settlement scheme was set up by the Conservative government to formalise the rights of EU citizens to continue living and working in the UK after Brexit.

Ministers have claimed the system is working well with applications from around 2.45 million people so far. But that means almost one million EU nationals have yet to sign up, raising concerns that some who have difficulty proving they've been in Britain could be at risk of deportation.

Labour's proposal would end the worry and uncertainty for EU citizens in Britain, but it could create problems for border staff after Brexit in distinguishing between those who've already been living in the UK and new arrivals who may have certain restrictions.

