Labour will launch its general election manifesto later, calling it the "most radical and ambitious plan to transform our country in decades".

Leader Jeremy Corbyn will say the fully costed and "popular" policies in his programme for government have long been opposed by the "super rich".

They include more cash for the NHS and tackling climate change, paid for by taxing higher earners and borrowing.

Labour's Brexit plan, including another referendum, will also be set out.

Among the policies expected to be confirmed at the launch are:

A "real living wage" of at least £10 an hour - including for younger workers

The biggest affordable house building programme since the 1960s - including 100,000 new council houses a year by 2024

The creation of one million "green jobs" to tackle climate change

Free broadband for all delivered by part-nationalising BT

A plan to bring rail, mail, water and energy into public ownership

Speaking to supporters in Birmingham, the Labour leader will say it is a "manifesto of hope", adding: "Over the next three weeks, the most powerful people in Britain and their supporters are going to tell you that everything in this manifesto is impossible.

"That it's too much for you. Because they don't want real change. Why would they? The system is working just fine for them. It's rigged in their favour.

"If the bankers, billionaires and the establishment thought we represented politics as usual, that we could be bought off, that nothing was really going to change, they wouldn't attack us so ferociously. Why bother?

"But they know we mean what we say. They know we will deliver our plans, which is why they want to stop us being elected."

The party is hoping its manifesto will be a turning point in its push to get back into power for the first time since 2010, as the opinion polls so far suggest it is heading for defeat on 12 December.

Labour is locked in a battle with the Conservatives - who are also promising to borrow money to spend on public services - in seats across the Midlands and the north of England.

Unite trade union Len McCluskey - a key ally of Mr Corbyn - told ITV's Robert Peston the manifesto's message to voters in the party's traditional heartlands was: "Come home to Labour."

'The people own Labour'

In his speech, Mr Corbyn will also criticise the Tories after claims they are being backed by donations from a third of Britain's billionaires.

"The billionaires and the super rich, the tax dodgers, the bad bosses and the big polluters - they own the Conservative Party," he will add.

"But they don't own us. They don't own the Labour Party. The people own the Labour Party."

The Labour leader will say voters can trust his party to deliver its pledges because "we're opposed by the vested interests for standing up for a different kind of society".

"We'll deliver real change for the many, and not the few. That's what this manifesto is all about," he will say.

But the Tories have accused Mr Corbyn of trying to distract voters from his party's "failing campaign" and "his inability to give answers" on Brexit.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "Corbyn in Downing Street would mean wasting the whole of next year on two chaotic referendums and leaving our economy staring down the barrel of bankruptcy."