BBC Prime Ministerial Debate: Ask Your Question

As part of the BBC's election coverage BBC One will be hosting the BBC Prime Ministerial Debate on Friday 6 December, where Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will go head-to-head.

During the programme people across the country will have a chance to ask their questions.

Do you have a question you'd like to ask during the debate?

Please note your questions should be open to all participants and not a specific politician.

Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy. Your contact details will never be published.

You can use this form to ask your question:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.