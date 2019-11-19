Image caption Carwyn Jones has urged "strength and clarity" from Jeremy Corbyn

The former Wales first minister Carwyn Jones has said the UK Labour Party's position on Brexit is not "clear" to him or the public.

He said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has to make sure people understand the party's Brexit position during the first TV debate of the campaign.

Mr Jones was speaking to BBC Radio Wales' Leaders Lounge podcast.

Mr Corbyn goes head to head with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the general election debate on ITV at 20:00 GMT.

Mr Jones said Mr Corbyn needed to be "strong and clear" over Labour's plan for Brexit.

He added: "What's absolutely crucial is [to] explain things briefly and quickly so people can understand - and Brexit is a case in point.

"He has to make sure people understand what a Labour government would do on the issue of Brexit because it's not absolutely clear to me.

"And if it's not clear to me then it's not going to be clear to the public."

Welsh Labour have been asked to comment.

The Leaders Lounge Podcast is now available from the BBC Sounds app.