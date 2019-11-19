Image caption Adam Price said he had no confidence in Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit stance

Plaid Cymru is prepared to work with Labour on a "case by case basis" but would not back a coalition, the party's leader has said.

Speaking on the BBC Wales Ask the Leader programme, Adam Price said he had no confidence in Jeremy Corbyn on Brexit.

But he added: "I would work with anyone to advance the case of Wales."

The party is defending four of Wales' 40 seats in the general election on 12 December.