General election 2019: Plaid Cymru would work with Labour 'on case by case basis'
- 19 November 2019
Plaid Cymru is prepared to work with Labour on a "case by case basis" but would not back a coalition, the party's leader has said.
Speaking on the BBC Wales Ask the Leader programme, Adam Price said he had no confidence in Jeremy Corbyn on Brexit.
But he added: "I would work with anyone to advance the case of Wales."
The party is defending four of Wales' 40 seats in the general election on 12 December.