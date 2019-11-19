Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Welsh Government runs education in Wales, with a Liberal Democrat minister in charge

The Liberal Democrats claim Wales is set to gain an extra £560m a year due to their election pledges on education.

The party is unveiling a £10bn boost to schools in England in its manifesto, and aims to hire 20,000 more teachers.

Education is devolved, so more spending in England triggers extra cash for the Welsh Government to use as it sees fit.

Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds said she would urge ministers in Cardiff Bay to spend the money on schools, to give children "the best start in life".

Her Lib Dem colleague Kirsty Williams is education minister in the Labour-led Welsh Government.

"Our ambitious plans to reverse cuts to education in England would provide £560m more that the Welsh Government can spend on our schools and teachers, to ensure we continue to build an education system fit for the 21st Century," Ms Dodds said.

"This funding will enable us to build on Kirsty Williams' great work to create an education system that supports and nurtures every child to reach their full potential."

The Lib Dems say the money would come from what they claim would be a £50bn boost to public finances by cancelling Brexit.