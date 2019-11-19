Election 2019

General election 2019: Thank you for signing up

  • 19 November 2019

Thank you for signing up to receive more notifications about the 2019 general election.

Between now and the forming of a new government after the 12 December vote, we'll bring you the best analysis, breaking news and context.

If you'd rather not receive our general election push alerts, you'll be given the chance to opt out in future.