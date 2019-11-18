The Lib Dems and SNP have lost their legal challenge to be included in an ITV head-to-head debate ahead of the general election on 12 December.

The channel is due to air a face-off between Tory leader Boris Johnson and Labour's Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday.

But the Lib Dems said they wanted their pro-Remain stance to be represented, while the SNP also wanted the issue of Scottish independence to be raised.

Judges said the case was not suitable for judicial review.

Lord Justice Davis and Mr Justice Warby said ITV was not carrying out a "public function" with the debate, so the challenge was dismissed.

However, the parties had the right to complain to Ofcom about the programme after it had been broadcast, they said.