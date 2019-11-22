With a general election set for 12 December, we have been asking for your questions.

Here are some of the things readers in the East of England wanted to know.

How do I know who's standing in my area? - Peter, South Ockendon, Essex

South Ockendon is in the Thurrock constituency. The candidates are:

Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative), who won it in 2017

Ben Harvey (Green)

John Kent (Labour)

Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrat)

James Woollard (independent)

All the candidates standing in the general election on 12 December are listed on the BBC News website.

Use the search box on this page to find your constituency and the candidates who are standing.

Will Norfolk North West have a Member of Parliament resident in the constituency? - Ian, King's Lynn, Norfolk

MPs do not have to live in their constituency. In fact, according to the official Parliament website, an MP could even live outside the UK.

There are four candidates standing in Norfolk North West so we asked them if they lived in the constituency or intended to move there if they won the seat.

Rob Colwell (Lib Dems) said: "I have lived in the constituency for 32 years. This is my home and where I will stay."

The Labour candidate Jo Rust told the BBC: "I live in the constituency and have done since I was 11 years old when I moved here from Norwich with my family."

Michael de Whalley (Green) said: "I currently live and work in the constituency, as I have done for much of my life, and intend to remain resident in the event I am elected."

James Wild (Conservative) said: "I'm living in the constituency during the campaign and, if I'm elected, I'll be moving here."

Has any progress been made on appointing a Labour candidate for the Daventry constituency? - Hilary, Daventry, Northamptonshire

Labour announced on 13 November that it's candidate was Paul Joyce.

The deadline for submitting nomination papers to the Electoral Commission was 16:00 GMT on 14 November, which then published the final list of candidates two days later.

But here is the final list of candidates running in Daventry:

Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative), who won it in 2017

Paul Joyce (Labour)

Andrew Simpson (Lib Dems)

Clare Slater (Green)

You might also be interested in our guide to how political parties choose election candidates.

If Labour cancel tuition fees for university students, what happens to fees owed by ex-graduates? - Bill, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

The Labour Party has pledged to scrap tuition fees for university students in England, as has the Green Party. The Brexit Party has said it will scrap interest charges on tuition fees.

Both the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have yet to outline their plans.

None of the main parties has suggested that outstanding fees or loans should be refunded or cancelled.

The full answer to this and other education questions can be found here.

How will students moving back home for the Christmas holidays register to vote? - Chris, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

Students can be registered to vote at both their home and term-time addresses, as long as those addresses are not in the same constituency.

They can though only vote once - voting twice in a general election is a criminal offence.

Students can also apply for a postal vote in either their home or student constituency.

Find out how the timing of the election might affect the number of students who vote.

What are your questions about the general election? Use the form below to send us your questions.

In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.

This story was powered by people's questions to the BBC's Your Questions Answered. You can take part by submitting your questions here or emailing YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk.