US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will travel to London 10 days before the UK general election.

He will be in the capital with the first lady for the Nato summit between 2 and 4 December.

Mr Trump will also attend a reception at Buckingham Palace, which will be hosted by the Queen.

The president has previously been criticised for voicing his opinions of British political leaders, including Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.

The White House said in a statement that the president "looks forward to meeting" the other Nato leaders and would "emphasize the need for the Nato alliance to ensure its readiness for the threats of tomorrow".

'Unprecedented progress'

These threats include "those emanating from cyberspace, those affecting our critical infrastructure and telecommunications networks, and those posed by terrorism," the statement said.

It said the leaders would "review the alliance's unprecedented progress on burden-sharing, including adding more than $100bn (£76bn) in new defence spending since 2016."

In October the president criticised Mr Johnson's Brexit deal with the EU, saying it restricted the US's ability to do future trade with the UK.

Speaking to the Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage, on LBC, he said that without the deal the two countries could "do many times the numbers" than now.

The US president also took aim at Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying he would be "so bad" as prime minister.

Mr Corbyn accused him of "trying to interfere" in the UK general election to boost "his friend Boris Johnson".