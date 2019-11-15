General election 2019: Who are the candidates in Wales?
Nominations have closed for people and parties wanting to stand in next month's general election.
The Conservatives and Labour will be fighting all 40 seats in Wales.
Plaid Cymru will be standing in 36 seats and the Lib Dems 32 as part of a pro-Remain alliance.
The Brexit Party will be fighting 32 seats after deciding not to contest those won by the Tories in 2017, while the Greens are putting up 18 candidates.
UKIP, which stood in 32 Welsh seats at the 2017 general election, said it had decided not to put up any candidates in Wales this time.
A number of independents and other parties will also be standing for election on 12 December.
The total number of candidates in Wales is 216, compared with 213 in 2017.
Aberavon
Captain Beany - Independent
Glenda Davies - Brexit Party
Giorgia Finney - Green
Nigel Hunt - Plaid Cymru
Sheila Kingston-Jones - Lib Dem
Stephen Kinnock - Labour
Charlotte Jean Lang - Conservative
Aberconwy
Jason Edwards - Lib Dem
Lisa Goodier - Plaid Cymru
Robin Millar - Conservative
Emily Owen - Labour
Alyn & Deeside
Susan Hills - Plaid Cymru
Donna Lalek - Lib Dem
Sanjoy Sen - Conservative
Mark Tami - Labour
Simon Wall - Brexit Party
Arfon
Gonul Daniels - Conservative
Gary Gribben - Brexit Party
Hywel Williams - Plaid Cymru
Steffie Williams Roberts - Labour
Blaenau Gwent
Chelsea-Marie Annett - Lib Dem
Laura Jones - Conservative
Peredur Owen Griffiths - Plaid Cymru
Stephen Priestnall - Green
Nick Smith - Labour
Richard Taylor - Brexit Party
Brecon & Radnorshire
Tomos Davies - Labour
Jane Dodds - Lib Dem
Jeff Green - Christian Party
Fay Jones - Conservative
Lady Lily The Pink - Monster Raving Loony Party
Bridgend
Alex Harris - Green
Leanne Lewis - Plaid Cymru
Madeleine Moon - Labour
Rob Morgan - Brexit Party
Jonathan Pratt - Lib Dem
Jamie Wallis - Conservative
Caerphilly
Wayne David - Labour
Nathan Gill - Brexit Party
Jane Pratt - Conservative
Lindsay Whittle - Plaid Cymru
Cardiff Central
Sian Caiach - Gwlad Gwlad
Meirion Jenkins - Conservative
Brian Johnson - Socialist Party of Great Britain
Akil Kata - Independent
Bablin Molik - Lib Dem
Gareth Pearce - Brexit Party
Jo Stevens - Labour
Cardiff North
Mo Ali - Conservative
Chris Butler - Brexit Party
Michael Cope - Green
Richard Leigh Jones - Independent
Anna McMorrin - Labour
Rhys Taylor - Lib Dem
Steffan Webb - Plaid Cymru
Cardiff South & Penarth
Nasir Adam - Plaid Cymru
Ken Barker - Green
Philippa Broom - Conservative
Stephen Doughty - Labour
Tim Price - Brexit Party
Dan Schmeising - Lib Dem
Cardiff West
Kevin Brennan - Labour
Boyd Clack - Plaid Cymru
David Griffin - Green
Callum Littlemore - Lib Dem
Nick Mullins - Brexit Party
Carolyn Webster - Conservative
Carmarthen East & Dinefwr
Maria Carroll - Labour
Jonathan Edwards - Plaid Cymru
Havard Hughes - Conservative
Peter Prosser - Brexit Party
Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire
Alistair Cameron - Lib Dem
Simon Hart - Conservative
Rhys Thomas - Plaid Cymru
Marc Tierney - Labour
Ceredigion
Gethin James - Brexit Party
Amanda Jenner - Conservative
Ben Lake - Plaid Cymru
Dinah Mullholland - Labour
Chris Simpson - Green
Mark Williams - Lib Dem
Clwyd South
Jamie Adams - Brexit Party
Christopher Allen - Plaid Cymru
Simon Baynes - Conservative
Calum Davies - Lib Dem
Susan Elan Jones - Labour
Clwyd West
David Jones - Conservative
Jo Thomas - Labour
David Wilkins - Lib Dem
Elfed Williams - Plaid Cymru
Cynon Valley
Geraint Benney - Plaid Cymru
Steve Bray - Lib Dem
Andrew Chainey - Cynon Valley Party
Pauline Church - Conservative
Ian Andrew Mclean - Social Democratic Party
Rebecca Rees-Evans - Brexit Party
Beth Winter - Labour
Delyn
David Hanson - Labour
Andrew Parkhurst - Lib Dem
Rob Roberts - Conservative
Paul Rowlinson - Plaid Cymru
Nigel Williams - Brexit Party
Dwyfor Meirionnydd
Tomos Dafydd Davies - Conservative
Graham Hogg - Labour
Louise Hughes - Brexit Party
Liz Saville Roberts - Plaid Cymru
Gower
Tonia Antoniazzi - Labour
Sam Bennett - Lib Dem
John Davies - Plaid Cymru
Francesca O'Brien - Conservative
Rob Ross - Brexit Party
Islwyn
Gavin Chambers - Conservative
Chris Evans - Labour
Zoe Hammond - Plaid Cymru
Catherine Linstrum - Green
Joanne Watkins - Lib Dems
James Wells - Brexit Party
Llanelli
Mari Arthur - Plaid Cymru
Susan Boucher - Brexit Party
Nia Griffith - Labour
Tamara Reay - Conservative
Merthyr Tydfil & Rhymney
Brendan D'Cruz - Lib Dem
Mark Evans - Plaid Cymru
David Hughes - Independent
Colin Jones - Brexit Party
Gerald Jones - Labour
Sarah Louise Jones - Conservative
Monmouth
Ian Chandler - Green
David Davies - Conservative
Martyn Ford - Independent
Hugh Kocan - Plaid Cymru
Yvonne Murphy - Labour
Alison Willott - Lib Dem
Montgomeryshire
Kishan Devani - Lib Dem
Kait Duerden - Labour
Gwyn Wigley Evans - Gwlad Gwlad
Craig Williams - Conservative
Neath
Simon Briscoe - Brexit Party
Jon Burns - Conservative
Adrian Kingston-Jones - Lib Dem
Megan Lloyd - Green
Christina Rees - Labour
Philip Rogers - Independent
Carl Gerard Williams - Social Democratic Party
Daniel Williams - Plaid Cymru
Newport East
Mark Dean Brown - Conservative
Mike Hamilton - Lib Dem
Jessica Morden - Labour
Julie Price - Brexit Party
Peter Varley - Green
Cameron Wixcey - Plaid Cymru
Newport West
Jonathan Clark - Plaid Cymru
Cameron Edwards - Brexit Party
Matthew Evans - Conservative
Ruth Jones - Labour
Ryan Jones - Lib Dem
Amelia Womack - Green
Ogmore
Anita Davies - Lib Dems
Chris Elmore - Labour
Luke Fletcher - Plaid Cymru
Tom Muller - Green
Christine Roach - Brexit Party
Sadie Vidal - Conservative
Pontypridd
Steve Bayliss - Brexit Party
Jonathan Bishop - Independent
Alex Davies-Jones - Labour
Fflur Elin - Plaid Cymru
Mike Powell - Independent
Sue Prior - Independent
Sam Trask - Conservative
Preseli Pembrokeshire
Stephen Crabb - Conservative
Thomas Hughes - Lib Dem
Philippa Thompson - Labour
Cris Tomos - Plaid Cymru
Rhondda
Rodney Berman - Lib Dem
Chris Bryant - Labour
Branwen Cennard - Plaid Cymru
Hannah Elizabeth Jarvis - Conservative
Shaun Thomas - Green
John Watkins - Brexit Party
Swansea East
Chris Evans - Green
Carolyn Harries - Labour
Dr Geraint Havard - Plaid Cymru
Denise Howard - Conservative
Chloe Hutchinson - Lib Dem
Tony Willicombe - Brexit Party
Swansea West
Geraint Davies - Labour
Peter Hopkins - Brexit Party
Mike O'Carroll - Lib Dem
James Price - Conservative
Gwyn Williams - Plaid Cymru
Torfaen
Morgan Bowler Brown - Plaid Cymru
Andrew Heygate-Browne - Green
John Miller - Lib Dem
Graham Smith - Conservative
David Thomas - Brexit Party
Nick Thomas-Symonds - Labour
Vale of Clwyd
Peter Dain - Brexit Party
James Davies - Conservative
Chris Ruane - Labour
Gavin Scott - Lib Dem
Glenn Swingler - Plaid Cymru
Vale of Glamorgan
Alun Cairns - Conservative
Belinda Loveluck-Edwards - Labour
Anthony Slaughter - Green
Laurence Williams - Gwlad Gwlad
Wrexham
Sarah Atherton - Conservative
Ian Berkeley-Hurst - Brexit Party
Carrie Harper - Plaid Cymru
Duncan Rees - Green
Tim Sly - Lib Dem
Mary Wimbury - Labour
Ynys Mon
Aled ap Dafydd - Plaid Cymru
Virginia Crosbie - Conservative
Helen Jenner - Brexit Party
Mary Roberts - Labour