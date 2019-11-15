Nominations have closed for people and parties wanting to stand in next month's general election.

The Conservatives and Labour will be fighting all 40 seats in Wales.

Plaid Cymru will be standing in 36 seats and the Lib Dems 32 as part of a pro-Remain alliance.

The Brexit Party will be fighting 32 seats after deciding not to contest those won by the Tories in 2017, while the Greens are putting up 18 candidates.

UKIP, which stood in 32 Welsh seats at the 2017 general election, said it had decided not to put up any candidates in Wales this time.

A number of independents and other parties will also be standing for election on 12 December.

The total number of candidates in Wales is 216, compared with 213 in 2017.

Aberavon

Captain Beany - Independent

Glenda Davies - Brexit Party

Giorgia Finney - Green

Nigel Hunt - Plaid Cymru

Sheila Kingston-Jones - Lib Dem

Stephen Kinnock - Labour

Charlotte Jean Lang - Conservative

Aberconwy

Jason Edwards - Lib Dem

Lisa Goodier - Plaid Cymru

Robin Millar - Conservative

Emily Owen - Labour

Alyn & Deeside

Susan Hills - Plaid Cymru

Donna Lalek - Lib Dem

Sanjoy Sen - Conservative

Mark Tami - Labour

Simon Wall - Brexit Party

Arfon

Gonul Daniels - Conservative

Gary Gribben - Brexit Party

Hywel Williams - Plaid Cymru

Steffie Williams Roberts - Labour

Blaenau Gwent

Chelsea-Marie Annett - Lib Dem

Laura Jones - Conservative

Peredur Owen Griffiths - Plaid Cymru

Stephen Priestnall - Green

Nick Smith - Labour

Richard Taylor - Brexit Party

Brecon & Radnorshire

Tomos Davies - Labour

Jane Dodds - Lib Dem

Jeff Green - Christian Party

Fay Jones - Conservative

Lady Lily The Pink - Monster Raving Loony Party

Bridgend

Alex Harris - Green

Leanne Lewis - Plaid Cymru

Madeleine Moon - Labour

Rob Morgan - Brexit Party

Jonathan Pratt - Lib Dem

Jamie Wallis - Conservative

Caerphilly

Wayne David - Labour

Nathan Gill - Brexit Party

Jane Pratt - Conservative

Lindsay Whittle - Plaid Cymru

Cardiff Central

Sian Caiach - Gwlad Gwlad

Meirion Jenkins - Conservative

Brian Johnson - Socialist Party of Great Britain

Akil Kata - Independent

Bablin Molik - Lib Dem

Gareth Pearce - Brexit Party

Jo Stevens - Labour

Cardiff North

Mo Ali - Conservative

Chris Butler - Brexit Party

Michael Cope - Green

Richard Leigh Jones - Independent

Anna McMorrin - Labour

Rhys Taylor - Lib Dem

Steffan Webb - Plaid Cymru

Cardiff South & Penarth

Nasir Adam - Plaid Cymru

Ken Barker - Green

Philippa Broom - Conservative

Stephen Doughty - Labour

Tim Price - Brexit Party

Dan Schmeising - Lib Dem

Cardiff West

Kevin Brennan - Labour

Boyd Clack - Plaid Cymru

David Griffin - Green

Callum Littlemore - Lib Dem

Nick Mullins - Brexit Party

Carolyn Webster - Conservative

Carmarthen East & Dinefwr

Maria Carroll - Labour

Jonathan Edwards - Plaid Cymru

Havard Hughes - Conservative

Peter Prosser - Brexit Party

Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire

Alistair Cameron - Lib Dem

Simon Hart - Conservative

Rhys Thomas - Plaid Cymru

Marc Tierney - Labour

Ceredigion

Gethin James - Brexit Party

Amanda Jenner - Conservative

Ben Lake - Plaid Cymru

Dinah Mullholland - Labour

Chris Simpson - Green

Mark Williams - Lib Dem

Clwyd South

Jamie Adams - Brexit Party

Christopher Allen - Plaid Cymru

Simon Baynes - Conservative

Calum Davies - Lib Dem

Susan Elan Jones - Labour

Clwyd West

David Jones - Conservative

Jo Thomas - Labour

David Wilkins - Lib Dem

Elfed Williams - Plaid Cymru

Cynon Valley

Geraint Benney - Plaid Cymru

Steve Bray - Lib Dem

Andrew Chainey - Cynon Valley Party

Pauline Church - Conservative

Ian Andrew Mclean - Social Democratic Party

Rebecca Rees-Evans - Brexit Party

Beth Winter - Labour

Delyn

David Hanson - Labour

Andrew Parkhurst - Lib Dem

Rob Roberts - Conservative

Paul Rowlinson - Plaid Cymru

Nigel Williams - Brexit Party

Dwyfor Meirionnydd

Tomos Dafydd Davies - Conservative

Graham Hogg - Labour

Louise Hughes - Brexit Party

Liz Saville Roberts - Plaid Cymru

Gower

Tonia Antoniazzi - Labour

Sam Bennett - Lib Dem

John Davies - Plaid Cymru

Francesca O'Brien - Conservative

Rob Ross - Brexit Party

Islwyn

Gavin Chambers - Conservative

Chris Evans - Labour

Zoe Hammond - Plaid Cymru

Catherine Linstrum - Green

Joanne Watkins - Lib Dems

James Wells - Brexit Party

Llanelli

Mari Arthur - Plaid Cymru

Susan Boucher - Brexit Party

Nia Griffith - Labour

Tamara Reay - Conservative

Merthyr Tydfil & Rhymney

Brendan D'Cruz - Lib Dem

Mark Evans - Plaid Cymru

David Hughes - Independent

Colin Jones - Brexit Party

Gerald Jones - Labour

Sarah Louise Jones - Conservative

Monmouth

Ian Chandler - Green

David Davies - Conservative

Martyn Ford - Independent

Hugh Kocan - Plaid Cymru

Yvonne Murphy - Labour

Alison Willott - Lib Dem

Montgomeryshire

Kishan Devani - Lib Dem

Kait Duerden - Labour

Gwyn Wigley Evans - Gwlad Gwlad

Craig Williams - Conservative

Neath

Simon Briscoe - Brexit Party

Jon Burns - Conservative

Adrian Kingston-Jones - Lib Dem

Megan Lloyd - Green

Christina Rees - Labour

Philip Rogers - Independent

Carl Gerard Williams - Social Democratic Party

Daniel Williams - Plaid Cymru

Newport East

Mark Dean Brown - Conservative

Mike Hamilton - Lib Dem

Jessica Morden - Labour

Julie Price - Brexit Party

Peter Varley - Green

Cameron Wixcey - Plaid Cymru

Newport West

Jonathan Clark - Plaid Cymru

Cameron Edwards - Brexit Party

Matthew Evans - Conservative

Ruth Jones - Labour

Ryan Jones - Lib Dem

Amelia Womack - Green

Ogmore

Anita Davies - Lib Dems

Chris Elmore - Labour

Luke Fletcher - Plaid Cymru

Tom Muller - Green

Christine Roach - Brexit Party

Sadie Vidal - Conservative

Pontypridd

Steve Bayliss - Brexit Party

Jonathan Bishop - Independent

Alex Davies-Jones - Labour

Fflur Elin - Plaid Cymru

Mike Powell - Independent

Sue Prior - Independent

Sam Trask - Conservative

Preseli Pembrokeshire

Stephen Crabb - Conservative

Thomas Hughes - Lib Dem

Philippa Thompson - Labour

Cris Tomos - Plaid Cymru

Rhondda

Rodney Berman - Lib Dem

Chris Bryant - Labour

Branwen Cennard - Plaid Cymru

Hannah Elizabeth Jarvis - Conservative

Shaun Thomas - Green

John Watkins - Brexit Party

Swansea East

Chris Evans - Green

Carolyn Harries - Labour

Dr Geraint Havard - Plaid Cymru

Denise Howard - Conservative

Chloe Hutchinson - Lib Dem

Tony Willicombe - Brexit Party

Swansea West

Geraint Davies - Labour

Peter Hopkins - Brexit Party

Mike O'Carroll - Lib Dem

James Price - Conservative

Gwyn Williams - Plaid Cymru

Torfaen

Morgan Bowler Brown - Plaid Cymru

Andrew Heygate-Browne - Green

John Miller - Lib Dem

Graham Smith - Conservative

David Thomas - Brexit Party

Nick Thomas-Symonds - Labour

Vale of Clwyd

Peter Dain - Brexit Party

James Davies - Conservative

Chris Ruane - Labour

Gavin Scott - Lib Dem

Glenn Swingler - Plaid Cymru

Vale of Glamorgan

Alun Cairns - Conservative

Belinda Loveluck-Edwards - Labour

Anthony Slaughter - Green

Laurence Williams - Gwlad Gwlad

Wrexham

Sarah Atherton - Conservative

Ian Berkeley-Hurst - Brexit Party

Carrie Harper - Plaid Cymru

Duncan Rees - Green

Tim Sly - Lib Dem

Mary Wimbury - Labour

Ynys Mon

Aled ap Dafydd - Plaid Cymru

Virginia Crosbie - Conservative

Helen Jenner - Brexit Party

Mary Roberts - Labour