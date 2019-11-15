Image copyright Getty Images

How much do you know about the parties fielding candidates in the general election? Here are our guides:

Conservative Party:

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson

Labour Party:

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn

Liberal Democrats:

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson

Scottish National Party:

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon

Green Party:

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Green party leaders Jonathan Bartley and Sian Berry

Brexit Party:

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage

Plaid Cymru: