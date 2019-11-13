Image copyright Welsh Labour Image caption Welsh Labour deputy leader Carolyn Harris also features in the election film

A party political broadcast has been withdrawn by Welsh Labour after it featured an actress playing a nurse.

In the film, which was broadcast on Tuesday, the nurse accuses the Conservatives of threatening the future of the NHS.

Broadcast guidelines say the "use of reconstructions or actors in a broadcast must be made clear to the audience".

Labour pulled the film as it was not clear an actress was playing the role.

The party said the actor was used without its permission, and it had "withdrawn the broadcast from future use".

Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford and deputy leader Carolyn Harris also feature in the election film.

The guidelines say actors or reconstructions must be made clear "if there is any possibility that the audience could be confused or misled by their appearance."