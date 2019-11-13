Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ian Byrne said he was "deeply sorry" for the comments

Labour's ruling body has endorsed an election candidate who was at the centre of a row over "sexist" comments about a government minister.

The party's National Executive Committee has backed Ian Byrne who was selected for Liverpool West Derby.

He has apologised for "unacceptable" social media posts about Tory minister Esther McVey and Baroness Michelle Mone made in 2015.

The NEC hearing took place after complaints about Mr Byrne's selection.

The former councillor had also received an open letter of support signed by other members.

One post on Facebook, used offensive language about Baroness Mone, the founder of the Ultimo underwear brand, accusing her of betraying her working class roots.

A statement issued over the weekend from Mr Byrne, said he was "deeply sorry for the inappropriate and offensive language from the shop floor I used several years ago on social media and would not use today".

He said he was a "very different person now".

Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss said at the weekend that he should quit immediately.

Ms Truss tweeted that Mr Byrne's comments were "disgusting and sexist" and had no place in public discourse.

Other candidates confirmed to be standing for the seat so far are:

Paul Parr - Liberal Democrat

Ray Pearson - Brexit Party

Steve Radford - The Liberal Party

Nominations close at 16:00 GMT on 14 November.The BBC webpage for the constituency will be updated then.